Registration for Pinoys on Parliament 2020 now open

Ottawa, ON – Pinoys on Parliament, the first national conference for Filipino-Canadian youth extends its invitation to our kababayans in Vancouver. We have reserved 20 seats for potential delegates in British Columbia and the rest of the Atlantic. Delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible as the reserved seats will only be held until January 1st, after which positions will be open to the general population on the waitlist.

Pinoys on Parliament will bring together youth in the nation’s capital from February 21-23, 2020. At the conference, delegates will be able to participate in workshops, networking events, and attend panels composed of notable Filipino-Canadian leaders.

In keeping with its theme of Magkasama, the Tagalog word for “Together”, the 2020 conference will be focused on exploring our Filipino-Canadian identities together through discussion panels, workshops, resource sharing, and leadership training.

Aside from building connections with other delegates and professionals from other provinces and territories, participants will also have an opportunity to visit key landmarks in Ottawa as well as the Filipino Community in the city. Last year delegates had the opportunity to tour the House of Commons as well as attend an event at the Philippine Embassy.

At the end of the conference, all those who participated will be invited to participate in a six-month mentorship program where they will be matched with leaders in various sectors who have interests and fields of work similar to theirs.

Pinoys on Parliament is proud to provide a space for young Filipino-Canadians where they can exchange perspectives on what it is like growing up as Filipino-Canadians and foster those connections to lift, grow, and achieve our goals together as we traverse on our journey as future leaders of Canada.

Jolo, a delegate from British Columbia, tells us his experience from last year:

“As a delegate from BC, it was great to represent the University of British Columbia’s Filipino Student’s Association. My time in Ottawa was fulfilling and enjoyable as I got to meet different students from other Canadian Universities as well as leaders in the field of politics, arts, and academia. I also enjoyed the tour around Parliament Hill and talent show in the Philippine Embassy afterwards. Their motto “Lift While You Climb” is a call to action to young Filipino-Canadians to support each other as they start their own organizations/groups in the future. Overall, Pinoys on Parliament was a great opportunity to meet like-minded students and gain professional advice from mentors in their respective fields.”

To register for Pinoys on Parliament 2020, go to https://pinoysonparliament.com/register/

Like this: Like Loading...