Registration for Pinoys on Parliament 2020 now open

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 26, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 62

    • Ottawa, ON – Pinoys on Parliament, the first national conference for Filipino-Canadian youth extends its invitation to our kababayans in Vancouver. We have reserved 20 seats for potential delegates in British Columbia and the rest of the Atlantic. Delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible as the reserved seats will only be held until January 1st, after which positions will be open to the general population on the waitlist.

    Pinoys on Parliament will bring together youth in the nation’s capital from February 21-23, 2020. At the conference, delegates will be able to participate in workshops, networking events, and attend panels composed of notable Filipino-Canadian leaders.
    In keeping with its theme of Magkasama, the Tagalog word for “Together”, the 2020 conference will be focused on exploring our Filipino-Canadian identities together through discussion panels, workshops, resource sharing, and leadership training.

    Aside from building connections with other delegates and professionals from other provinces and territories, participants will also have an opportunity to visit key landmarks in Ottawa as well as the Filipino Community in the city. Last year delegates had the opportunity to tour the House of Commons as well as attend an event at the Philippine Embassy.

    At the end of the conference, all those who participated will be invited to participate in a six-month mentorship program where they will be matched with leaders in various sectors who have interests and fields of work similar to theirs.

    Pinoys on Parliament is proud to provide a space for young Filipino-Canadians where they can exchange perspectives on what it is like growing up as Filipino-Canadians and foster those connections to lift, grow, and achieve our goals together as we traverse on our journey as future leaders of Canada.
    Jolo, a delegate from British Columbia, tells us his experience from last year:
    “As a delegate from BC, it was great to represent the University of British Columbia’s Filipino Student’s Association. My time in Ottawa was fulfilling and enjoyable as I got to meet different students from other Canadian Universities as well as leaders in the field of politics, arts, and academia. I also enjoyed the tour around Parliament Hill and talent show in the Philippine Embassy afterwards. Their motto “Lift While You Climb” is a call to action to young Filipino-Canadians to support each other as they start their own organizations/groups in the future. Overall, Pinoys on Parliament was a great opportunity to meet like-minded students and gain professional advice from mentors in their respective fields.”

    To register for Pinoys on Parliament 2020, go to https://pinoysonparliament.com/register/

    Share

    Previous Story

    Vice Ganda comments on rivalry between It’s Showtime and Eat Bulaga!

    Next Story

    Surrey Policing Transition Report Update

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      Stop Birth Tourism

      Birth Tourism must stop, but the only way to do that is to convince the federal government to make changes to Canadian immigration laws. The practice of coming to Canada, giving birth and acquiring a Canadian birth certificate for your child is grossly unfair to all the legal immigrants ...

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      This Christmas, imitate St. Joseph’s trust in God: Pope Francis

      Pope Francis said during Angelus on Sunday (December 22) that in a difficult situation, St. Joseph put his whole trust in God and was obedient. According to the Pope, this is an example for all Catholics to imitate, reported the Catholic News Agency. The news organization reported Pope Francis ...

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      Surrey Policing Transition Report Update

      The transition to the Surrey Police Department took a significant step forward today. The Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee has forwarded its report on the Surrey Police transition to the Committee Chair, the Honourable Wally Oppal.  “I am very pleased that the members of the committee achieved consensus ...

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      Registration for Pinoys on Parliament 2020 now open

      Ottawa, ON – Pinoys on Parliament, the first national conference for Filipino-Canadian youth extends its invitation to our kababayans in Vancouver. We have reserved 20 seats for potential delegates in British Columbia and the rest of the Atlantic. Delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible as the ...

    • 19 December 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Vice Ganda comments on rivalry between It’s Showtime and Eat Bulaga!

      Vice Ganda clarified that he and the other hosts of ABS-CBN noontime show It’s Showtime have no rivalry with the hosts of Eat Bulaga!, GMA-7’s noontime show. The Kapamilya comedian-host made this remark while commenting about the way 2019 Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) entries are being pitted against ...

    %d bloggers like this: