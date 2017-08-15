Rene Salud’s Philippine Tapestry show to dazzle Vancouver on August 20

  • August 15, 2017
    • It takes a Philippine ambassador of fashion, Renee Salud, to come up with “Philippine Tapestry” – an initiative to highlight all the major weaves of the island, in an effort to promote indigenous materials and the age-old artistry of Filipino weaving. This, while highlighting the exceptional beauty of the Philippines and its unique culture.

    This summer, Salud and his “Philippine Tapestry” collection will give Canadians a peek into a beautiful aspect of the Philippines: its culture, beautiful destinations, music, dance and, of course, its fashion. This neo-ethnic collection will certainly enhance one’s appreciation of the totality of the Philippines’ cultural heritage.

    Catch the “Philippine Tapestry” on tour in the following key Canadian cities:

    • Vancouver: August 20
    • Toronto: August 24 & 26
    • Montreal: August 29
    • Calgary: September 1

    The Vancouver show is a project of the United Filipino Canadian Associations of B.C. The show will be held at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver. More details to come.

    Hailed as an icon in the Philippine fashion scene, Salud creates ethnic clothes with international appeal, or as he calls it, “neo-ethnic” fashions. He advocates for the use of indigenous materials in all his fashion shows—and project a distinct “Philippine look.”

    Salud has a strong sense of pride for fabrics that are specific to the indigenous Filipino tradition, and produces intricate creations representing a fashion statement on the exotic and regional influences of indigenous group

    His intricate combinations of beadwork and use of native textiles have been exhibited at design expositions all over the world, and in most major cities around the world.

    “Throughout my career, I’ve been championing the development and promotion of the Filipino fashion industry for the purpose of reaching the global market, with a strong sense of pride for fabrics that are specific to the indigenous Filipino traditions dating back to the Spanish times,” says the fashion ambassador to the world.

    Though this tour, he lends his vital voice in the preservation of the weaves of Cordillera (Igorot fabric), Bicol (abaca), Visayas (piña) and Mindanao (t’nalak, inaul, yakan, Mindanao silk, and pissyabit).

    Keep tuned in to our Facebook page for more updates. Philippine Tapestry is brought to you in partnership by the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (Philippines) with the Philippine Independence Day Council.

    Special thanks to: Federation of Filipino Canadians Associations of Québec, United Filipino Canadian Associations in British Columbia and the Philippine Festival Council of Alberta.

