Reports: LeBron prefers staying with Cleveland

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, who’re all targeting LeBron James in the hope of strengthening their respective lineups comes the free agency season this summer, might end up frustrated seeing their plans disappear into thin air.

James, reports, said, prefers to stay in Cleveland and remain a Cavalier. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said the other day that James is “looking for reasons” to stay in the state of his birth and prefers to give the City of Cleveland another NBA championship.

“I think LeBron’s preference is to stay in Cleveland. … I think he’s looking for reasons to want to stay in Cleveland,” Windhrorst posted @WeAreCavsNation. LeBron, even before the Cavs were swept by the Golden State Warriors, had intimated to be bolting Cleveland out of frustration for the team’s back-to-back setbacks in the NBA Finals due lack of supporting talents.

Immediately after getting the message, the Lakers, the Rockets and Sixers signified their interest in landing the much-touted best player in the world in their roster. These teams, in fact, had been rumored as to have offered LeBron juicy proposals to lure James come and be part of their respective organizations.

It shouldn’t surprise though to everyone if James, in the end, decides to stay at home, where he, not only succeeded in bringing the only major sports championship in history to the city of Cleveland, but, likewise, building a lasting legacy on and off the court.

James, meanwhile, has given himself June 29 as deadline to make decision. He becomes a free agent on July 1 — he could re-sign with the Cavaliers, or any other for next season.

Sources said the Cavs’ front office and James’ camp have been in contact over the phone and in person, though there has been no meeting with James present, nor has there been any real dialogue as far as James’ future is concerned.

He himself has been quoted in media saying he doesn’t know. The Cavs have been signalling that they’re looking to upgrade their team from the group that was swept out of the Finals this month, whether James stays or goes.

AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA TODAY reported on Monday that the New Knicks have joined the Lakers et al in expressing interest getting Bron saying the Knicks big man Enes Kanter has been trying to recruit him.

With all eyes around the league focused on James with less than two weeks before the start of free agency, Kanter says he’s “trying” to lure the Cleveland Cavaliers star to the Big Apple.

By EDDIE G. ALINEA

