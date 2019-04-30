Retail reinvented: Public Mobile launches new branded kiosks

Today, Canadians expect greater choice, value and convenience when it comes to their wireless provider. Although we live in an increasingly mobile and interconnected world, 80 per cent of wireless activations happen in person at the retail level.

At Public Mobile we want to be where our customers are, that’s why we launched our first, new branded kiosks this month at CF Galeries D’Anjou in Montreal, Edmonton City Centre in Edmonton, Marlborough Mall in Calgary, and CF Richmond Centre in British Columbia.

Public Mobile has ten additional kiosks skated to rollout this year, giving customers more value and options when purchasing SIMs and activating their wireless service. Here’s what you can expect to experience at Public Mobile’s new kiosk locations:

Helpful Public Mobile Representatives: Chat with one of our experts onsite about the best options to suit your needs.

SIM cards – With no strings attached. You can activate your Public Mobile SIM card online or in-store with the assistance of one of our store reps. The choice is yours.

Payment vouchers – Payment vouchers provide you with the flexibility to add money to your Public Mobile account using cash, credit or debit cards.

What’s even more exciting, though, is the kiosk design. In the spirit of doing wireless differently, the kiosks were designed with Public Mobile’s “less for less” no frills approach at heart. To start, they take up a lot less space than others and include a stationary commuter bike. Not simply for aesthetics, consumers can hop on and pedal the bike, which simultaneously charges your phone.

Whether you’re looking to connect online or in-store, Public Mobile has you covered. Customers can access all of their wireless needs for less, including smart, bring your own device plan options, along with an online support model backed by a large, strong and engaged Community and a really great network.

“To learn more, visit the “publicmobile.ca”, or stop by in person at your nearest location and take the bike for a spin!”

