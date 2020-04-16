REYFORT MEDIA GROUP EXCLUSIVE: Carmelita Carreon’s story of COVID-19 survival and hope in Canada

Like thousands across the world, tragedy has struck the family of Carmelita Carreon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carreon is a Filipino woman who has built a new and prosperous life in Canada, residing in the west coast city of Vancouver, where she is known as Carmen.

On April 7, her sister Nora Castro passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

Carreon, for her part, contracted COVID-19 from her sister, and Carreon’s young daughter Jolina also got infected.

Throughout the family’s ordeal, Carreon’s friend Christian Cunanan never left their side, providing a helping hand and reassuring presence during those difficult times.

Carreon and her daughter Jolina are now well, and their victory over COVID-19 provides hope in a world reeling from a dreaded virus.

Castro returned to Vancouver from a trip to the Philippines on March 16.

A day earlier on March 15, Metro Manila has been placed by the Philippine government under a lockdown to contain COVID-19.

At the Vancouver International Airport, Castro was told by authorities to self quarantine for 14 days.

After four days, Castro began to experience symptoms like low grade fever, body aches, and coughing.

These symptons went on from March 21 to March 23, and on March 24, her condition worsened. She lost her appetite, was vomitting, and had diarrhea.

She was taken to the Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver on March 25.

Castro was confined overnight, and the next day on March 26, she was transferred to St. Paul’s Hospital.

Castro never left the hospital.

Meanwhile, Carreon went to Mount Saint Joseph Hospital on March 26 to have herself checked.

Carreon was advised by a doctor that she has COVID-19. She was told the self isolate for 14 days.

Carreon related to ReyFort Media Group that during her quarantine, she took Vitamin C and Tylenol.

Carreon also prepared the traditional Filipino tea made with ginger, called salabat. She used ginger, garlic, and lemon for her own homemade brew.

Also, Carreon ate a lot of fruits, mainly oranges, apples, and bananas.

Carreon likewise practiced steam inhalation with hot water and salt to induce perspiration and clear up her nasal passages.

On April 3, Carreon recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, her 15-year-old daughter Jolina also exhibited symptoms. However, the young girl recovered after two days.

At the Saint Paul’s Hospital, Castro condition took a turn for the worse.

Her sister Carreon related to ReyFort Media Group that Castro had underlying medical conditions: diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure.

Castro was intubated to help with her breathing.

Sadly, Castro passed away at 11:30 a.m. on April 7.

Carreon cited the importance of simple steps to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to Carreon, people can take care of themselves by washing hands, keeping distances from others, wearing a mask, and staying home.

