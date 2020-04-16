REYFORT MEDIA GROUP EXCLUSIVE: Carmelita Carreon’s story of COVID-19 survival and hope in Canada

  • jfortaleza
  • April 16, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 1543

    • Like thousands across the world, tragedy has struck the family of Carmelita Carreon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Carreon is a Filipino woman who has built a new and prosperous life in Canada, residing in the west coast city of Vancouver, where she is known as Carmen.

    On April 7, her sister Nora Castro passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

    Carreon, for her part, contracted COVID-19 from her sister, and Carreon’s young daughter Jolina also got infected.

    Throughout the family’s ordeal, Carreon’s friend Christian Cunanan never left their side, providing a helping hand and reassuring presence during those difficult times.

    Carreon and her daughter Jolina are now well, and their victory over COVID-19 provides hope in a world reeling from a dreaded virus.

    Castro returned to Vancouver from a trip to the Philippines on March 16. 

    A day earlier on March 15, Metro Manila has been placed by the Philippine government under a lockdown to contain COVID-19.

    At the Vancouver International Airport, Castro was told by authorities to self quarantine for 14 days.

    After four days, Castro began to experience symptoms like low grade fever, body aches, and coughing.

    These symptons went on from March 21 to March 23, and on March 24, her condition worsened. She lost her appetite, was vomitting, and had diarrhea.

    She was taken to the Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver on March 25.

    Castro was confined overnight, and the next day on March 26, she was transferred to St. Paul’s Hospital.

    Castro never left the hospital.

    Meanwhile, Carreon went to Mount Saint Joseph Hospital on March 26 to have herself checked.

    Carreon was advised by a doctor that she has COVID-19. She was told the self isolate for 14 days.

    Carreon related to ReyFort Media Group that during her quarantine, she took Vitamin C and Tylenol.

    Carreon also prepared the traditional Filipino tea made with ginger, called salabat. She used ginger, garlic, and lemon for her own homemade brew.

    Also, Carreon ate a lot of fruits, mainly oranges, apples, and bananas.

    Carreon likewise practiced steam inhalation with hot water and salt to induce perspiration and clear up her nasal passages.

    On April 3, Carreon recovered from COVID-19.

    Meanwhile, her 15-year-old daughter Jolina also exhibited symptoms. However, the young girl recovered after two days.

    At the Saint Paul’s Hospital, Castro condition took a turn for the worse.

    Her sister Carreon related to ReyFort Media Group that Castro had underlying medical conditions: diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure.

    Castro was intubated to help with her breathing.

    Sadly, Castro passed away at 11:30 a.m. on April 7.

    Carreon cited the importance of simple steps to combat the novel coronavirus.

    According to Carreon, people can take care of themselves by washing hands, keeping distances from others, wearing a mask, and staying home.

    Share

    Previous Story

    COVID-19 claims lives of two members of Filipino community

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 April 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      REYFORT MEDIA GROUP EXCLUSIVE: Carmelita Carreon’s story of COVID-19 survival and hope in Canada

      Like thousands across the world, tragedy has struck the family of Carmelita Carreon because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carreon is a Filipino woman who has built a new and prosperous life in Canada, residing in the west coast city of Vancouver, where she is known as Carmen. On April ...

    • 16 April 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      COVID-19 claims lives of two members of Filipino community

      Two members of the Filipino community in Metro Vancouver have died from COVID-19. Nora Castro was supposed to celebrate her 71st birthday on April 11, but had passed on because of the novel coronavirus. Castro is a member of the Circulo Pampangueno Association of B.C., of which Christian Cunanan ...

    • 15 April 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      PM announces expanded access to Canada Emergency Response Benefit and support for essential workers

      April 15, 2020 Ottawa, Ontario The Government of Canada is taking significant and decisive action to support Canadians and businesses facing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. No Canadian should have to choose between protecting their health, putting food on the table, paying for their medication ...

    • 15 April 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Prime Minister announces health and social support for northern communities

      April 14, 2020 Ottawa, Ontario   As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to make sure that all Canadians have access to the quality food and essential health care they need. That is why the Government of Canada is working with partners, including ...

    • 10 April 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Op-Ed from Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan

      Over the past month, Canadians have joined together to help in our collective effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, often called the coronavirus. The actions all of us have been taking, such as washing our hands, engaging in physical distancing and staying home except for essential outings, has ...

    %d bloggers like this: