ReyFort Media Group, PNT welcome new columnist UBC Professor Leonora (Nora) Angeles

  • admin
  • June 11, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
    • It is with great pride that the ReyFort Media Group is announcing a new columnist for its flagship publication, Philippine Asian News Today or PNT.

    Starting this issue, UBC Associate Professor Leonora ‘Nora’ Angeles will be contributing a regular column.

    Professor Angeles is a cross appointed faculty at UBC’s School of Community and Regional Planning, and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice.

    She is president of the National Pilipino Canadian Cultural Centre (NPC3) Society for 2020, Vice-President of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association of BC, and member of the Company Erasga Dance Board of Directors and Critical Asian Studies Editorial Advisory Board.

    Professor Angeles also helped convene the Daloy-Puso Youth Network and the Filipino-Canadian Futures: Education, Leadership and Capacity-Building.

    By Rey and Cely Fortaleza

