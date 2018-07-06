Rice prices continue to soar

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 6, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 41

    • Delayed distribution of more affordable NFA rice partly causes unabated increase

    Rice prices have continued to increase, due in part to the delayed distribution of imported cheap rice by the National Food Authority.
    According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s monitoring report on last week prices, regular-milled and well-milled rice are selling at P40.44 and P44.13 a kilo, respectively.
    Compared to the same period last year, both have risen by 7.18 percent and 5.55 percent, respectively, said the PSA report released yesterday.

    This was the 23rd straight week that rice prices have increased, according to the PSA.
    In a phone interview, NFA spokesperson Rex Estoperez said retail prices of rice would likely continue to rise until there is enough cheap rice in the market.

    The elevated prices of rice have contributed to the acceleration of inflation, which hit 4.5 percent year-on-year in April, the fastest pace in more than five years.
    The NFA expects, however, rice prices to go down by at least P1 to P2 a kilo once the imported rice shipments are distributed nationwide.

    Based on the NFA’s original time frame, rice imports should have been distributed across the country by now, in a bid to stem the unabated increase in rice prices.
    The NFA said, however, that its distribution operations had been delayed by bad weather and port congestion issues.

    The subsidized rice is expected to improve the plight of less affluent consumers who have been suffering from rising prices of basic commodities such as rice.
    NFA rice variants are priced at just P27 to P32 a kilo, depending on the quality, and are consumed by some 10 million Filipinos.

    Another 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice are expected to arrive from Thailand and Vietnam by July and August in preparation for the country’s lean months.
    The period usually runs from July to September when there is hardly any local harvest.

    K. R Ocampo, Inq.net

    Share

    Previous Story

    “MAGPAKALAKAS LOOB!”

    Next Story

    GSIS to lift waiver on penalties

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 July 2018
      10 mins ago No comment

      GSIS to lift waiver on penalties

      The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) starting October 1 will start collecting penalties and surcharges on past due loan accounts of members still in active service. The GSIS is urging its members to settle their past due loan accounts until September 30 this year to avoid further penalty charges. ...

    • 06 July 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Rice prices continue to soar

      Delayed distribution of more affordable NFA rice partly causes unabated increase Rice prices have continued to increase, due in part to the delayed distribution of imported cheap rice by the National Food Authority. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s monitoring report on last week prices, regular-milled and well-milled rice ...

    • 02 July 2018
      4 days ago No comment

      “MAGPAKALAKAS LOOB!”

      ﻿2018 KOMBENSIYON NG MGA SAKSI NI JEHOVA Biyernes Ang programa sa araw na ito ay batay sa Josue 1:7—“Magpakalakas- loob ka . . . at lubhang magpakatibay.” Sabado Paano natin sasalitain ang salita ng Diyos nang walang takot? Linggo Kakailanganin ng bayan ng Diyos ang lakas ng loob para ...

    • 01 July 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Aritao Mayor Lucita Tan Visits Vancouver

      Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya Mayor Hon. Lucita Tan visited friends and relatives in Toronto and Vancouver, and was asked to be a guest speaker at the UFCABC 120th Philippine Independence Day Gala at the Westin Bayshore in Downtown Vancouver. Tan said that she is honoured to have been invited to ...

    • 01 July 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Promises, promises

      Ralph Waldo Emerson, American philosopher, essayist and poet, once said, “All promise outruns performance.” Nothing could be farther from this truth. A promise can always be broken, but if a promise is made by a politician, born with a silver spoon in his mouth, with his political career handed ...

    %d bloggers like this: