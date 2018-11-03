Richmond Community Coalition Announces Support for NO CAMPAIGN

  • November 3, 2018
    • The Richmond Community Coalition will actively get involved and support the JUST SAY NO TO PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION campaign.

    RCC candidates and volunteers who worked so hard in the Municipal Election will now turn their attention to the next political challenge facing their city.

    The Richmond Community Coalition is committed to holding community meetings over the next 4 weeks to explain what this referendum means, to explain the pitfalls of PR and to help residents with their ballots so that they have the opportunity to be part of the decision that will affect their lives.

    “This is more than just an idle political commitment,” said, RCCA president Rob Howard. “It’s clear that we need to have a more proactive relationship between the communities in our city. Proportional Representation will create supersized ridings and we will lose even more connection with our provincial government. Harmony begins at home and we will take this opportunity to connect with our communities and help them understand how PR will affect their lives.”

    “I am deeply concerned that there is a lack of understanding on what PR would do to my province and more importantly to the residents I represent in my city” says Councillor Chak Au. “Ballots are arriving in the mail and I am getting calls from residents asking what it means and how they should respond. Residents need to understand that PR will confer power on people they have not directly elected but are appointed by their parties, says Au. “Residents need to understand that people who might not live in Richmond or understand the diversity of our city will further disrupt the balance we work so hard to provide. This will confer power on people not directly elected but appointed by their parties. This is not the democracy that First Past the Post gives us.”

    The Richmond Community Coalition will reach out to our GenX and Millennial first time voters, to our diverse ethnic communities, to seniors, to persons with disabilities, to residents who make up the fabric of our city to stay involved and help defeat a system that the Premier says requires a ‘leap of faith’ followed by ‘just trust us’ as they launch a flawed and unfair plan to change history with only a 50% plus 1 vote to keep the green party in line.

