Ritz Azul admits she hasn’t had a boyfriend since birth

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 11, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 39

    • “The Promise of Forever” lead actress Ritz Azul is not ashamed to admit that she hasn’t been in any romantic relationship since birth.

    Azul made this confession during the press conference of her upcoming series with leading men Paulo Avelino and Ejay Falcon.

    “Hindi naman mataas ang standards ko. Gusto ko lang ‘yung genuine, may respect, God-fearing, more on sa loob. Hindi ako masyado tumitingin sa physical,” Azul explained when asked what she is looking for in a guy.

    Azul also shared what she expects from a relationship considering that she has never had a boyfriend.

    “Para sa akin, it’s a responsibility. Kapag pinasok mo na ‘yun, kapag nandoon ka na sa phase na iyon, doon na halos iikot ang buhay mo. Para sa akin, iisa na kayo,” she said.

    “Hindi kasi ako familiar sa boyfriend and girlfriend relationship. Mas na-open ‘yung mind ko sa kung ano ‘yung tinuturo ng papa ko sa akin. Hayaan mo siyang manligaw kung gusto niya talaga. Tignan natin kung genuine siya sayo. Kasi kapag dumating yung tamang panahon, ‘yun na,” she added.

    Azul, however, clarified that she has had suitors.

    “May nanliligaw pero walang boyfriend-girlfriend. Sinasabi ko hindi pa ako ready. Pero nagiging friends naman. Siguro naniniwala ako sa forever kasi,” she said.

    Meanwhile, the actress admitted that having had no boyfriend since birth initially became a problem for her in portraying her role in “The Promise of Forever.”

    “Actually noong una, nag-adjust ako kasi intimidated ako sa kanila (Paulo and Ejay) parehas. Pero nag-adjust din sila sa akin dahil inalalayan nila ako. Alam nilang medyo hirap ako minsan sa pakilig kasi hindi pa ako nagkaka-boyfriend. Nagpatulong ako sa kanilang dalawa and in fairness, tinulungan nila ako,” she said.

    Since she is a new Kapamilya artist, Azul said she appreciates how Avelino and Falcon exerted efforts in making her feel at ease.

    Produced by the ABS-CBN entertainment unit Dreamscape, “The Promise of Forever” will start airing on September 11.

    (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Nora, Vilma share Best Actress honors on 33rd PMPC awards night

    Next Story

    Sharon-Robin in rom-com soon

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 September 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Sharon-Robin in rom-com soon

      Actress Sharon Cuneta announced that her much anticipated major studio film comeback is about to start shooting anytime soon. And after months of speculation, she has revealed that she will be reuniting with Robin Padilla in the project. “With Robin, my Robin!” she said, “[Shooting starts] this month, third ...

    • 11 September 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Ritz Azul admits she hasn’t had a boyfriend since birth

      “The Promise of Forever” lead actress Ritz Azul is not ashamed to admit that she hasn’t been in any romantic relationship since birth. Azul made this confession during the press conference of her upcoming series with leading men Paulo Avelino and Ejay Falcon. “Hindi naman mataas ang standards ko. ...

    • 11 September 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Nora, Vilma share Best Actress honors on 33rd PMPC awards night

      It’s not often that people see the two most celebrated actresses in Philippine cinema share the same stage, let alone the same award. But there they were: Superstar Nora Aunor and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos, both winning the coveted Movie Actress of the Year award in the ...

    • 11 September 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Statement by the Prime Minister on Labour Day

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Labour Day: “On Labour Day, we celebrate the many accomplishments of Canada’s labour movement. For more than a century, Canadians have come together to fight for a safer, more equitable, and just workplace. Their hard-won victories brought about ...

    • 10 September 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Vicki and Hayden in romantic Paris wedding costs Php 80M?

      “You are my rock in my weakest moment. In my ugliest time, I look in your eye and I see my reflection, and you make me feel beautiful,” Dr. Vicki Belo said in her vow. “When you look at me you see a man I could become. When I ...

    %d bloggers like this: