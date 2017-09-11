Ritz Azul admits she hasn’t had a boyfriend since birth

“The Promise of Forever” lead actress Ritz Azul is not ashamed to admit that she hasn’t been in any romantic relationship since birth.

Azul made this confession during the press conference of her upcoming series with leading men Paulo Avelino and Ejay Falcon.

“Hindi naman mataas ang standards ko. Gusto ko lang ‘yung genuine, may respect, God-fearing, more on sa loob. Hindi ako masyado tumitingin sa physical,” Azul explained when asked what she is looking for in a guy.

Azul also shared what she expects from a relationship considering that she has never had a boyfriend.

“Para sa akin, it’s a responsibility. Kapag pinasok mo na ‘yun, kapag nandoon ka na sa phase na iyon, doon na halos iikot ang buhay mo. Para sa akin, iisa na kayo,” she said.

“Hindi kasi ako familiar sa boyfriend and girlfriend relationship. Mas na-open ‘yung mind ko sa kung ano ‘yung tinuturo ng papa ko sa akin. Hayaan mo siyang manligaw kung gusto niya talaga. Tignan natin kung genuine siya sayo. Kasi kapag dumating yung tamang panahon, ‘yun na,” she added.

Azul, however, clarified that she has had suitors.

“May nanliligaw pero walang boyfriend-girlfriend. Sinasabi ko hindi pa ako ready. Pero nagiging friends naman. Siguro naniniwala ako sa forever kasi,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress admitted that having had no boyfriend since birth initially became a problem for her in portraying her role in “The Promise of Forever.”

“Actually noong una, nag-adjust ako kasi intimidated ako sa kanila (Paulo and Ejay) parehas. Pero nag-adjust din sila sa akin dahil inalalayan nila ako. Alam nilang medyo hirap ako minsan sa pakilig kasi hindi pa ako nagkaka-boyfriend. Nagpatulong ako sa kanilang dalawa and in fairness, tinulungan nila ako,” she said.

Since she is a new Kapamilya artist, Azul said she appreciates how Avelino and Falcon exerted efforts in making her feel at ease.

Produced by the ABS-CBN entertainment unit Dreamscape, “The Promise of Forever” will start airing on September 11.

(abs-cbn)

Like this: Like Loading...