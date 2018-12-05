Roach Rejoins team Pacquiao

During the trip to New York City, Senator Manny Pacquiao revealed that former seven-time trainer of the year Freddie Roach is once again going to be in Pacquiao’s camp for his upcoming fight on January 19th against Adrien “The Problem” Broner.

Roach, while not fired, was not contacted in the run-up of the Pacquiao vs. Matthysse and had expressed both his disappointment and continual support of the eight-division champion.

Pacquiao and Roach had been a partnership since 2001 in a bout against Lehlohonolo Ledwaba. This fight was not only Pacquiao’s first fight in the United States; it was also his first outside of Asia. While Roach will rejoin the team, his role will be lessened due to Pacquiao’s concern about Roach’s health.

Roach was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after his career as a professional boxer. Senator Pacquiao stated that “Buboy is always there. He has experience, many fights with Freddie. So I think Freddie can instruct Buboy…” Buboy Fernandez will be Pacquiao’s principal mittwork partner as Roach advises in a supervisorial role.

Manny Pacquiao has also worked with Marvin Simodio, an assistant to Roach as well but his role now that Roach and Buboy combine for a head coaching 1-2, Simodo’s role is unclear, as he may continue working with other fighters at Roach’s legendary Wild Card Gym.(By Julian Ray Fortaleza)

