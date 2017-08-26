Robin, Mariel celebrate Isabella’s 9th month

Celebrity couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary side by side with their daughter’s 9th month.

The couple got married in India in August 19, 2010. But it was only in November last year when their first child was born. This, after Rodriguez suffered two consecutive miscarriages.

Last Sunday, the couple exchanged sweet anniversary messages on their Instagram pages. Padilla expressed his gratefulness for his wife’s love and unceasing support.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, said she hopes to share the journey of forever with Padilla. Photo of the joint celebration which were posted by Nice Print Photography on its Facebook page.

(abs-cbn)

