Robin sells vehicles to help victims of Marawi conflict

Robin Padilla is selling some of his vehicles to help fund a project aimed at building a deep well for the victims of the conflict in Marawi City.

On Monday, Padilla posted on Instagram photos of a personalized RV (recreational van) and a Humvee that he is putting up for sale.

“Ang pagbebentahan po nito ay dadalhin sa pagpapaggawa ng mga deep well sa mga nangangailangan ng maayos na tubig sa evacuation center sa marawi war,” Padilla wrote.

Last month, he donated P5 million to fund a psycho-social intervention program for children affected by the war.

He is also one of the first celebrities who helped farmers during the rice crisis in Kidapawan City last year. (abs-cbn)

