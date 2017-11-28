Rocco Nacino earns master’s degree with honors

They say fame is fleeting.

And it appears Rocco Nacino is planning well for life after showbiz —

finishing up his master’s degree in nursing at St. Bernadette of Lourdes College on Tuesday.

One’s schedule as an actor and a model can be hectic, but he appears to have taken everything in stride, evident in how he managed to appear in one of the country’s biggest fashion shows and still have enough in the tank to defend his thesis just days later.

He posted on Instagram his latest feat, revealing that he is set to graduate with honors.

“Passed my thesis defense and am set to graduate as a cum laude this Friday!” he wrote.

“It’s been a crazy two years of balancing everything, and now I am almost at the finish line. This one’s for you mom and dad,” he added.

Nacino became a registered nurse in 2009.

Like this: Like Loading...