Ronnie Alonte: I don’t have a love life

Despite the persistent rumor, actor and Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte denies involvement with fellow Kapamilya contract artist Loisa Andalio.

“I don’t have a love life, and I’m happy with that. Loisa and I are just friends—she is close to my sister. I’m not courting her.

“I’m friends with everyone—with Sue (Ramirez) and Julia (Barretto)—because I’m paired with them in several projects. I’m already used to people romantically linking me with my love team partners. But really, my priority is to work so I can support my family. I don’t want to give them (family members) unnecessary stress.”

(MARINEL CRUZ, Inq.)

