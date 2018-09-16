Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview leads Community Service

Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview held a community service for the residents of the Banfield Pavilion of the Vancouver General Hospital last August 10 entitled the Banfield Pavilion Carnival. The carnival was attended by the residents and their families, and the Rotary Club treated them to fun games and carnival snacks.

The club, headed by President Edward Yee, put the event together with its current team composed of President Elect Mary Anne Velayo, Vice President Karen Joy Bation, Secretary

Rene Alcantara, Treasurer Margaux Nicdao, Foundation Director Gloria Samosa, Membership Officer Ching Colobong, Service Projects Chris Loredo, Public Relations Reynaldo Fortaleza and Club Administrator Rene Bahena.

Banfield Pavilion Manager Robert O,Neill, thanked the Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview Team for making the day extra special for its residents. The project lead by BISS FMO is Shilpi Shah, Margie Shurko of BC Produce Association was also on hand to give tips on healthy eating.

The Club hopes to make this project and others like it, a regular event as part of their commitment to community service.

Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview was the brainchild of the Rotary District 5040 Officers and Board of Directors with its immediate Past District Governor Lyn Stroshin, Past District Governor Gordon Dalglish, District Chair of Membership Committee Tom Smith, Rotarian Elena Agala, and former Philippine Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer.

The first meeting of the Club was held in the Spring of 2017 at Multi- Helping House along Fraser Street in Vancouver British Columbia. It was attended by mostly Filipino community leaders and members. Because of the beautiful scenery of the British Columbia mountain view in the area where the meeting was held during that time, the club was then named “Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview.” This Club is now the first Filipino Rotary Club throughout Canada, with the original members being Filipino.

On June 13, 2017, Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview was chartered. On July 1, 2017, the first day of Rotary Year 2017-2018, the Club had only 16 registered members. Presently, it has 25 Members and counting.

Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview is the 49th Club of Rotary District 5040 of Rotary International, and could be one of the biggest clubs in the district someday, considering that Filipinos are one of fastest growing immigrants in Vancouver, and are known for its close family ties and supportive friends.

