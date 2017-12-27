Ruru grateful in his career

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 27, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 58

    • Ruru Madrid is grateful for the positive developments in his showbiz career at present. Apart from his popularity, his acting skill is also getting recognized. Recently, he tied with Dingdong Dantes as Best Drama Actor in the recently concluded PMPC Star Awards for Television.

    “I’m simply blessed with everything that’s happening in my career as of now. That award from the PMPC is really something. I shared the stage with Kuya Dong, imagine? That role in Encantadia (Prinsipe Ybrahim) in which I was cited is originally his. It’s really a huge honor to share the award with someone whom I look up to in the business,” he avers.

    Ruru is happy to be part of Production 56 Artists, the talent company and production house owned and managed by multi-awarded film and television director Maryo J. delos Reyes.

    “Yes! They take very good care of me. I can feel their support every step of the way. Direk Maryo is one strong force why I reached my present stature. That’s why I always give my 100 per cent in all the projects that are coming my way.”

    Speaking of projects, after the successful run of Encantadia, the appealing lad is proud that he will soon have a solo show under the GMA Telebabad block.

    “That’s right! It’s titled Sherlock. It’s a nice start for 2018. I’m flattered with the confidence my mother studio has given me with this project. This early, I’m asking for the support of my fans and the viewers in general to patronize it,” says Ruru.

    by: J.P. Gonzales, TMS

    Share

    Previous Story

    New home for Dabarkards in 2018

    Next Story

    Netizens praise Coney Reyes ’70s throwback photo

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 December 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Netizens praise Coney Reyes ’70s throwback photo

      Seasoned drama actress Coney Reyes proved she’s a sterling beauty in her hey days with a photo she recently posted of herself circa 1975. She credited the photo from a certain Lynn Rama. The photo was taken during the ’70s back when she hosted noontime “Student Canteen” when it ...

    • 27 December 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Ruru grateful in his career

      Ruru Madrid is grateful for the positive developments in his showbiz career at present. Apart from his popularity, his acting skill is also getting recognized. Recently, he tied with Dingdong Dantes as Best Drama Actor in the recently concluded PMPC Star Awards for Television. “I’m simply blessed with everything that’s happening ...

    • 27 December 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      New home for Dabarkards in 2018

      “Eat Bulaga” will be moving to its new home next year. On the road to its big 4-0 in 2019, the country’s longest-running noontime program will be leaving the Eastside Theater of Broadway Centrum for a state-of-the-art, 600-seater studio housed in APT Studios along Marcos Highway in Cainta, Rizal. ...

    • 27 December 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Luis and Jessy enjoy mini-vacation

      After attending the wedding of his close friend Anne Curtis in New Zealand last month, Luis Manzano said he really enjoyed the mini vacation with his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola. “I loved the tranquility. Sobra sobra ‘yung serenity. Extremes ang New Zealand. You have how quiet the mountains are and everything at the same ...

    • 27 December 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Solenn Heussaff talks on what holidays are made of

      For celebrity multi-slashie Solenn Heussaff, the holiday season is such a welcome treat what with a full year of non-stop work for her flourishing career. Besides getting to slow down for a few days, she also admitted that  she is a true fan of Christmas. “I love Christmas!” she ...

    %d bloggers like this: