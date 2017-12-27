Ruru grateful in his career

Ruru Madrid is grateful for the positive developments in his showbiz career at present. Apart from his popularity, his acting skill is also getting recognized. Recently, he tied with Dingdong Dantes as Best Drama Actor in the recently concluded PMPC Star Awards for Television.

“I’m simply blessed with everything that’s happening in my career as of now. That award from the PMPC is really something. I shared the stage with Kuya Dong, imagine? That role in Encantadia (Prinsipe Ybrahim) in which I was cited is originally his. It’s really a huge honor to share the award with someone whom I look up to in the business,” he avers.

Ruru is happy to be part of Production 56 Artists, the talent company and production house owned and managed by multi-awarded film and television director Maryo J. delos Reyes.

“Yes! They take very good care of me. I can feel their support every step of the way. Direk Maryo is one strong force why I reached my present stature. That’s why I always give my 100 per cent in all the projects that are coming my way.”

Speaking of projects, after the successful run of Encantadia, the appealing lad is proud that he will soon have a solo show under the GMA Telebabad block.

“That’s right! It’s titled Sherlock. It’s a nice start for 2018. I’m flattered with the confidence my mother studio has given me with this project. This early, I’m asking for the support of my fans and the viewers in general to patronize it,” says Ruru.

by: J.P. Gonzales, TMS

