Ryza Cenon new movie project

  • January 24, 2018
    • Ryza Cenon is proud that after 12 years since she made a name in Philippine entertainment via the renowned GMA star search offering StarStruckng, she’s headlining a movie called Mr. & Mrs. Cruz opposite JC Santos.

    “Yes! I’m so happy with this project. After more than a decade, I was given the chance to be the female lead. It’s not actually my maiden potboiler since if you’ll remember, I already appeared in Lovestruck, Puso 3, Migrante, Diyos-Diyosan, Enteng Kabisote and the Abangers, and Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B. But this one is different because it’s mainstream and as I’ve said, I’m the lead. Of course, I feel some pressure since I don’t know the process,” she states.

    In spite of this, the pretty Ika-6 na Utos villainess is so thankful with this positive turn of event.

    “It’s a blessing because finally, I’m getting what I really want. Some might think that since I’m already 30 years old, it’s kind of late for me to be a female lead in a movie. Personally, I also think that way. But look at Ate Jodi (Sta. Maria). She’s actually my inspiration. All the big breaks as a lead actress came to her at the latter phase of her career. This gave me hope and motivation to continue pursuing my dream and I’m glad that here came a huge chance.”

    She is currently under Viva Artists Agency after leaving GMA Artist Center. Didn’t she have fears before coming to said decision?

    “I know that it’s a big gamble. It’s risky. But I had to do it so I can move forward. Anyway, I still remain a Kapuso because they’re my priority when it comes to TV projects,” says Ryza.

    by: J.P.Gonzales , TMS

