  January 8, 2018
    • RYZA Cenon just won her first acting award for playing the role of the evil antagonist, Georgia, in “Ika-6 na Utos.”

    “This year is really memorable for me due to the huge success of our show,” she says. “From my earnings, I was able to buy myself a new car, a Fortuner, and I was able to invest in a business, a restobar at BGC called Alegria, sa taas ng Uniqlo Bldg. It offers Latin, Mexican food.”

    She also has found a new boyfriend, Cholo Barretto. Do they have plans of walking down the aisle soon?

    “No, wala kaming balak pakasal anytime soon kasi nga busy ako. I just finished shooting my movie for Viva with JC Santos, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Cruz’. This is with director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who did the big hit ‘Kita Kita’. We shot in El Nido for ten days, so abangan nyo kasi naiiba siyang love story.”

    What kind of ending would she like for “Ika-6 na Utos”?

    “Si Georgia, dahil sa kasamaan niya, dalawa lang ang puedeng mangyari sa kanya, mapatay siya o mabaliw siya. Pero kung baliw lang siya, puede pa rin siyang magsabog ng kasamaan, kaya mas mabuti pang patayin na lang siya. About Emma, mas gugustuhin kong huwag na lang siyang makipagbalikan kay Rome. Ilang beses na siyang niloko, alangan namang patawarin pa rin niya. She deserves someone else who’s much better than him. Mas gusto ko kung ako na lang ang papatay kay Rome, tapos, magpapakamatay naman ako. Kaya lang, viewers prefer a happy ending, so I’m sure magkakaroon pa ng reconciliation sina Sunshine at Gabby sa bandang huli.”

    (m. Bautista, Malaya)

