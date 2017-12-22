Sarah, James start filming ‘Miss Granny’

  • December 22, 2017
    • Cameras have finally started to roll for the upcoming movie of Sarah Geronimo and James Reid.

    Based on an Instagram Story shared by Neil Arce, Geronimo already started filming the Filipino adaptation of the movie “Miss Granny” under the direction of Joyce Bernal.

    An Instagram Story by actress Kim Molina, on the other hand, suggests that Reid was also on location at the same time as Geronimo, although it wasn’t clear if they were together in the same scene.

    Reid confirmed last October that he and Geronimo will be starring in a Filipino remake of the hit 2014 Korean film ‘Miss Granny.”

    In the original South Korean movie, a woman in her ’70s finds herself in the body of her 20-year-old self (played by Shim Eun-Kyun).

    Last July, Geronimo starred in the Star Cinema movie “Finally Found Someone” with actor Lloyd Cruz.

    Reid’s last movie, on the other hand, was “This Time” with his real-life girlfriend, Nadine Lustre. He is also set to portray Pedro Penduko in an upcoming film.

    abs-cbn

