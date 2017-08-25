Sarah-John Lloyd movie earns P316.5 million worldwide

Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz are both grateful to the fans who patronized their movie and pushed its earnings to P316.5 million in less than a month.

“Masayang masaya ako. Abot abot ang pasalamat po namin kasi nag-start yung pelikula namin na talagang masama ang panahon, bumabagyo pero may mga talagang sumugod po sa mga movie houses para panoorin po yung pelikula. I’m very thankful po to each one of you,” Geronimo said in an interview at the sidelines of their movie’s victory party on Tuesday.

Geronimo said it made her feel very good to know that all their hard work paid off.

“Actually lahat po ng pelikulang pinagdaanan namin ni John Lloyd maraming challenges pero parte yung ng paggawa ng proyekto para mapaganda pa lalo yung paggawa ng pelikula. Kung may mga delays man, nag-pay off naman lahat yun,” she said.

Asked about the secret to their box office team-up, Cruz said in jest: “Siyempre si Ms. Sarah Geronimo iyan eh. Lahat ng hawakan niyan nagiging ginto.”

After “Finally Found Someone,” both Geronimo and Cruz expressed willingness to work together again in the future.

“If may material that we can work on, why not? Ngayon, I think she will work on a film with direk Joyce. Ako hinahanap ko pa yung gagawin ko,” Cruz said.

Geronimo said her friendship with Cruz has a strong foundation and it will definitely remain even if they don’t see each other often.

Directed by Theodore Boborol, “Finally Found Someone” tells the story of Aprilyn (Geronimo), who found herself heartbroken after being left at the altar. She later on met Cruz’s character, Raffy, who would “help her find her happy ending.”

Formerly titled “Dear Future Husband,” it is Geronimo and Cruz’s first movie together in four years.

The movie is still showing in select theaters in the Middle East, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, United States, Saipan, Canada, Guam, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Denmark and in Malta, among others.

It will resume its screening in Philippines theaters on Wednesday after a one-week hiatus to give way to the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Other films featuring the Geronimo-Cruz tandem include “It Takes a Man and a Woman” (2013), “You Changed My Life” (2009), and “A Very Special Love” (2008), all of which were box office hits.

(abs-cbn)

