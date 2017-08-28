Sarah’s new wish

  • August 28, 2017
    • Sarah Lahbati has not confirmed it yet, but she thinks she may be pregnant.

    This means her son with Richard Gutierrez, Zion, 4, might finally get his wish to be a big brother.

    As is common knowledge, Richard and Sarah were recently engaged. The proposal happened in Switzerland, which Sarah calls home. Their   parents were  witnesses when Richard formally asked for Sarah’s hand in marriage.

    Now the public is awaiting the next stage in the couple’s life.

    Right now, both are visible on the screens. Richard tapes for “La Luna Sangre” everyday, and he will soon start work on the movie, “Wife, Husband, Wife,” with Angel Locsin and Angelica Panganiban.

    Sarah, on the other hand, says that until her pregnancy is confirmed, she will continue with her segment in ABS-CBN’s Sunday show, “ASAP,” where she displays her dancing skills every week.

