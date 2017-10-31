Save-On-Foods celebrates grand opening of Clinic at BC Children’s Hospital

The company has pledged a $15 million donation, funding the first in-hospital clinic of its kind in Canada

Vancouver, B.C. Save-On-Foods is celebrating the grand opening of BC Children’s Hospital’s new Family Immunization Clinic, which the grocery company funded through a $15 million donation.

The clinic is the first in the country to be located in a hospital, and will provide patients and their families with all publicly-funded immunizations. It is intended to increase immunization rates among children, especially those with complex medical conditions. It will also serve as a hub for consultation services for physicians across B.C. and support new research.

In addition to the immunization project, this $15-million donation will fund urgently-needed equipment for the hospital.

“The Save-On-Foods family has already donated over $30 million to fund innovative programs that profoundly affect the health and well-being of BC Children,” said BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Teri Nicholas. “As Lead Benefactor of the Immunization Project and a funder of urgent equipment, this transformational $15 million gift brings their all-time giving to $45 million – making Save-On-Foods our biggest donor of all time.”

“There is nothing more important to Save-On-Foods than the health of our communities, families and kids,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “That’s why, with the help of our customers, team members and supplier partners, we are thrilled to support the talented and innovative folks at BC Children’s Hospital as they provide this important service to our neighbours and some of our province’s most vulnerable young patients.”

