SCHEER LOOKS FORWARD TO COURT AFTER TRUDEAU THREATENS LAWSUIT

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 11, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 47

    • Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Leader of the Official Opposition, said he would welcome court proceedings on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal after receiving a lawsuit threat from Justin Trudeau.

    Mr. Scheer received a letter from Justin Trudeau’s lawyer on March 31 threatening a lawsuit over Mr. Scheer’s criticisms of Trudeau’s conduct in the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal.

    Mr. Scheer released that letter today and also released a letter his lawyer sent today in response, dismissing Trudeau’s claims and urging him to proceed with the lawsuit so Canadians get finally get the answers they deserve on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal.

    “If Mr. Trudeau believes he has a case against me, I urge him to follow through on his threat immediately. Canadians want this scandal to be investigated in a legal setting where Liberals do not control the proceedings,” Scheer said.

    “I welcome the opportunity to examine Mr. Trudeau in pre-trial discovery at the earliest possible date and I look forward to Mr. Trudeau presenting his evidence to Canadians under oath in open court.”

    Scheer also called the lawsuit threat an intimidation tactic intended to scare Conservatives away from pressing for answers on the scandal.

    “This is what Justin Trudeau does when you stand up to him. He threatens you. He did it to Jody Wilson-Raybould and now he’s doing it to us,” Scheer said. “Like her, we will not back down. We will continue to do our jobs, hold him to account, and get to the bottom of this.”

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, on International Day of Pink

    Next Story

    Community pays last respects to Jay Razon

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Garcia to prove worth against Manny

      If former WBC welterweight and WBA/WBC super lightweight champion Danny Garcia hopes to hit the jackpot with a fight against WBA welterweight titlist Sen. Manny Pacquiao, he has to win convincingly over US-born Mexican Adrian Granados at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City on April 20. Las ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Community pays last respects to Jay Razon

      Members of the community turned out in strength to honour departed friend Jay Razon. On Wednesday (April 10), the St. Matthew’s Parish in Surrey was filled with family, friends, professional colleagues, and acquaintances of Razon, who came to remember him and celebrate his life. Razon died in a boating accident last March 28. A mass will be ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      SCHEER LOOKS FORWARD TO COURT AFTER TRUDEAU THREATENS LAWSUIT

      Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Leader of the Official Opposition, said he would welcome court proceedings on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal after receiving a lawsuit threat from Justin Trudeau. Mr. Scheer received a letter from Justin Trudeau’s lawyer on March 31 ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister welcomes the Twenty-Sixth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the Twenty-Sixth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada from the Clerk of the Privy Council and Head of the Federal Public Service. The report shares stories of the many public servants whose hard work and dedication make our Public Service ...

    • 11 April 2019
      11 hours ago No comment

      Narcolist battle breaks out in the Philippines

      Who are the politicians behind the illegal drug trade in the Philippines? That depends on which side of the political divide is talking. On the part of the government led by President Rodrigo Duterte, there are politicians, including congressmen, who are involved in drugs. For certain quarters opposed to ...

    %d bloggers like this: