Senator Enverga defends small businesses in Edmonton roundtable

  • October 30, 2017
  • Business News
    • Ottawa, Ontario – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga, Jr., Senator from Ontario, recently met with local business owners in Edmonton to hear their concerns on the Liberal government’s proposed small-business tax changes. Within this roundtable, the Senator held consultations and an open forum Q&A with those Canadians directly impacted by these tax changes.

    “Small businesses make up the backbone of Canada’s economy. It is of the utmost importance that we offer these small business owners the necessary support to allow them thrive and not present undue hurdles that many of them cannot overcome,” stated Senator Enverga.  “While this proposal makes up a very small portion of the tax changes – only $250 million of the expected $3 billion in revenue – the negative ripple effect it would have on small business owners from coast to coast to coast is massive.”

    “The small business owners I spoke with expressed deep concern over these changes and this is a concern that I indeed share with them. I will continue to work to support small businesses in Canada,” Senator Enverga concluded.

