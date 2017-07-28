Senator Enverga seeks nominations for prestigious Senate of Canada 150 Medal

Ottawa, Ontario – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, is holding open nominations for recipients of the Senate of Canada 150 Medal. A very prestigious medal which is crafted to mark Canada’s sesquicentennial, Senator Enverga is pleased to personally award 12 of these limited medals to deserving Canadians.

“The Senate of Canada 150 Medal is a great initiative for senators to have the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of Canadians from coast to coast to coast in making their communities a better place,” said Senator Enverga in a statement. “As Canadians come together to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, now is the perfect time for senators to come together and recognize Canadian citizens and their integral work in crafting and upholding Canada’s global reputation for openness, inclusivity, and diversity.”

To be eligible to receive the Senate 150 Medal, the recipient must:

be thoroughly involved in their communities and, through generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work, make their home town, community, region, province or territory a better place;

be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada, but need not necessarily reside in Canada; and

not be a spouse of a sitting Senator or Member of the House of Commons; a sitting Member of the House of Commons, a provincial or territorial legislature, an elected member of a municipal body constituted under the various provincial and territorial Acts pertaining thereunto; a sitting member of a federal, provincial or territorial bench, the military courts as constituted under the National Defence Act; or a sitting member of a federal, provincial or territorial tribunal.

Those who would like to submit a nomination for the Senate of Canada 150 Medal are encouraged to e-mail their nominee information to EnvergaMedals@gmail.com. Please be sure to include the nominee’s name, contact information, and how they have met the aforementioned criteria. Nominations will be accepted until August 18, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...