  • joelcastro.com
  • February 8, 2019
    • Lost at Sea!

    Wild, Weird, Wet, Wonderful And Unpredictable. Boy those words shed light on a peculiar fun journey called Serenity. Some sleight of hand direction and writing by director Steven Knight keeps things interesting and afloat in this buoyant yarn from Elevation Pictures now setting sail at select Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark screens across British Columbia.

    Pay attention or you may get lost at sea as one down on his luck fisherman makes time by plumbing the depths off of Plymouth Island somewhere on the east coast. Handsome Oscar winning actor Mathew McConaughey (The Newton Boy) leaves behind that good old boy aw shucks persona to play Baker Dill.

    Dreams are big for Dill as he has a fascination for catching the big one. The one that got away continues to haunt him as does a hidden past that from out of the blue returns. Lost at sea and trapped in an unbelievable mind game it’s certainly unique how Director Knight concocts a mind-blowing set of characters whose impact on one another is chilling.

    There’s nothing at all serene about Serenity as nerves become frayed with no one knowing what will happen next. Build-up and unpredictability makes for good whodunnits and here the pacing and suspense is just right. Strong back-up support from the likes of Oscar winning Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada) and Diane Lane (Secretariat) elevates this unique drama to a higher plane. Call it a film noire set at sea with potential port side indiscretions Leah’s a possibility. McConaughey with or without a shirt looks fine and his troubled messed up character is well drawn and effective.

    By Robert Waldman

      Serenity (PG)

