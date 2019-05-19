Seven influential youth recognized at the 9th annual SASSY Awards

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 19, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 119

    • Surrey, BC – The 2019 Service Above Self Surrey Youth (SASSY) Awards were presented on May 9 to honour the achievements of local youth. More than 230 people gathered at Surrey Arts Centre to celebrate the seven recipients receiving this year’s prestigious awards.

    Awards were granted in the categories of community service, environmental leadership, International service, overcoming adversity, sports leadership, youth leadership and arts and culture leadership. In addition to receiving a trophy at the ceremony, award recipients received a $1,000 bursary and $500 to donate to a Canadian registered charity of their choice.

    “Youth are a valuable part of our community and future, and we are very proud of this year’s SASSY award recipients for their contributions, ideas and leadership within the community,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Thank you to this year’s sponsors, performers, volunteers and youth leaders who made this year’s event another great success.”

    Presented by Semiahmoo Rotary Club along with the City of Surrey and KPU, the 9th annual SASSY Awards featured performances by FIONN, Skyla Cote, Erik Helgason, Julie Lin and the Tamanawis Secondary Drum Line. Musical director Ben Dunnill and his band, Big Paw, rounded out the evening’s entertainment.

    Proceeds from the SASSY Awards support Rotary youth programs like Interact and Rotaract, where local youth lead projects locally and globally to help make the world a better place.

    For more information visit www.sassyawardssurrey.ca

    Share

    Previous Story

    Surrey Fusion Festival announces international headliners

    Next Story

    PLANET FITNESS TO OPEN ITS DOORS TO TEENS FOR FREE ALL SUMMER LONG

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 May 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Canada comments on recall of Philippine ambassador and consuls over garbage issue

      On May 16, the Philippine government announcement that it has recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to take back garbage shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 by an Ontario company. Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:   ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      The 3rd annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration Challenges New World Record

      Vancouver, B.C. – With just two months to go until Canada Day, the organizing committee of the Canada Day Drumming Celebration is excited to announce that there will be ten (10) cities across five time zones participating this year. It includes Halifax, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Prince George, Kelowna, ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      OFW remittances reach 3-month high in March

      MONEY sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rose to a three-month high in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday. Personal remittances — made up of OFWs’ net compensation; personal transfers, whether in cash or kind; and capital transfers between households — reached $2.796 billion ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Conglomerate still keen on MRT takeover

      Despite delays, Metro Pacific Investment Corp. (MPIC) is still keen on pursuing its P20-billion unsolicited proposal to take over the operation and maintenance of Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT-3) , according to its chairman Manuel Pangilinan. But MPIC cannot proceed until an ongoing arbitration case in Singapore is ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      BSP: Banking system sustains growth story

      The Bangko Sentral ng PIlipinas said that, with the banking system at its core, the financial system “remains resilient amid evolving domestic and global environment.” “The Philippine banking system sustained its growth story, maintained its solid footing as evidenced by its satisfactory asset quality, ample liquidity and solvency, profitable ...

    %d bloggers like this: