Seven influential youth recognized at the 9th annual SASSY Awards

Surrey, BC – The 2019 Service Above Self Surrey Youth (SASSY) Awards were presented on May 9 to honour the achievements of local youth. More than 230 people gathered at Surrey Arts Centre to celebrate the seven recipients receiving this year’s prestigious awards.

Awards were granted in the categories of community service, environmental leadership, International service, overcoming adversity, sports leadership, youth leadership and arts and culture leadership. In addition to receiving a trophy at the ceremony, award recipients received a $1,000 bursary and $500 to donate to a Canadian registered charity of their choice.

“Youth are a valuable part of our community and future, and we are very proud of this year’s SASSY award recipients for their contributions, ideas and leadership within the community,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Thank you to this year’s sponsors, performers, volunteers and youth leaders who made this year’s event another great success.”

Presented by Semiahmoo Rotary Club along with the City of Surrey and KPU, the 9th annual SASSY Awards featured performances by FIONN, Skyla Cote, Erik Helgason, Julie Lin and the Tamanawis Secondary Drum Line. Musical director Ben Dunnill and his band, Big Paw, rounded out the evening’s entertainment.

Proceeds from the SASSY Awards support Rotary youth programs like Interact and Rotaract, where local youth lead projects locally and globally to help make the world a better place.

For more information visit www.sassyawardssurrey.ca

Like this: Like Loading...