The Shape of Water (PG)

Submerged!

Care to have your entertainment shaken and stirred? Certainly, we aren’t talking about some slick super spy out to save the world. Instead be ready to get taken on one of the oddest most imaginative wild rides in Recent years with The Shape of Water. But what else would you expect from bold Visionary Guillermo Del Toro. Check this out at the International Village Cinemas and other select Cineplex theatres around B.C.

Avantgarde never felt or looked so good. Dare to dream is part of the genetic make-up of surreal director Guillermo Del Toro. Known for his breakout brave new world Pan’s Labyrinth the Shape of Water hits the mark albeit just a tad closer to home. Set somewhere stateside in 1950s in a period when The Cold War is getting it our tale focuses on a simple cleaning who works at some high tech highly secretive American military lab. Just like in the classic gung ho actioner Independence Day something out of this world is being kept under wraps.

Oh, and I should tell you that our independently thinking free loving lab maid is deaf. Again, Sally Hawkins turns in a masterful performance as the low-level worker who runs smack dab up against the military hierarchy in a quest for love, honesty and fair play. Justice can take many forms only it is blind in the mind and actions of the lab’s security chief, a mad scientist type egomaniac played chillingly by Michael Shannon.

Couple these two consummate actors with no slouches Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins and you have a tale that’s as original and emotional/meaningful as can be imagined. Smart, full of style and a warmth that will win you over The Shape of Water is a tasty piece of theatrical art that deserves as wide an exposure as humanly possible.

By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...