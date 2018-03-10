Sharon Cuneta once again took to social media to share how she feels after her interview with Korina Sanchez aired on “Rated K”” Sunday night.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Cuneta apologized to her supporters online for being emotional anew.

“If there is one thing I am not, it is fake. And the things you can believe about me are that I am honest and real, still always trying to protect my children though, no matter how hard it may be.

I don’t know if, learning over four decades to keep what I am truly feeling inside and letting either my laughter or the inevitable tears fall speak for me instead of saying what I wish I could, is something to celebrate or be sad about. Tao lang po,” she wrote.

While she considers herself a “very strong” woman, Cuneta said she also has a tipping point.

“Sometimes we Wonder Women get tired too. I will pray hard tonight because that always works. Tomorrow is another day and I know it will be sunnier for me and those of you like me. God bless you and sleep tight. Thank you for loving and understanding me and my being only human after all,” she said.

She also clarified that her being emotional wasn’t all because of her ex-husband, Gabby Concepcion.

Despite this, Cuneta said it’s sad that some people actually misinterpreted the things she narrated on “Rated K” about her relationship with Concepcion.

“Akala ko ang ganda-ganda ng mga sinabi ko sa interview ni Korina sa akin. Aba may baligtad ang pagkaka-interpret. Nakakalungkot. Akala ko makakabuti. Hindi pala. Ang dami pang nangialam sa kabila. Nakakaloka. Akala ko pa naman mato-touch siya. Aba mali ang akala ko. Nakakapanghinayang,” she said.

Without going into details, Cuneta just lifted everything up to God.

“Miss Congeniality ang dating ko sa akala ko. Mali na naman. Bahala na si Lord. Basta alam Niya ang lahat ng gusto ko sabihin doon at galing sa puso ko. Walang masamang intensyon. Puro maganda. Natapon na naman,” she said. (abs-cbn news)

