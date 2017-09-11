Sharon-Robin in rom-com soon

Actress Sharon Cuneta announced that her much anticipated major studio film comeback is about to start shooting anytime soon. And after months of speculation, she has revealed that she will be reuniting with Robin Padilla in the project.

“With Robin, my Robin!” she said, “[Shooting starts] this month, third week. Siya na po ang leading man ko na hindi ko ma announce noon pero may go signal na ngayon. Napakasaya po ng pelikulang ito. It’s a romantic comedy movie na alam kong makakagaan sa ating lahat kapag napanuod na dahil maganda ‘yung istorya, directed by Cathy Garcia Molina.

“Fan ako ni Direk Cathy kasi she’s the assistant director of Olivia Lamasan in ‘Madrasta’ and ‘Minsan Kitang Minahal’ na movie namin ni Richard [Gomez] and now she’s directing me. I love her so much I’m so proud. And I love all the movies she has made,” the actress added.

She is also upbeat about her 2017 Cinemalaya entry and her first indie film, “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha,” which will be commercially released by Star Cinema beginning September 6.

“Sobrang grateful ako sa Star Cinema, kay Tita Malou [Santos] for loving our movie, pero … hindi lang basta love ‘yan, naniniwala ako kay Direk Mes De Guzman who came up with the project na nung pinanuod ni Tita Malou Santos during the gala night, talagang nagustuhan niya,” Cuneta said.

Given the chance and the right project, she is willing to do another independently-produced movie.

“Depende din,” she said, “Everything depends on the story – whether it’s big production company … or with real independent filmmaker. Iba ito talaga. We experienced ‘yung pagkalimitado ng budget but it is so well done and I’m so impressed and amazed sa talento ni Direk Mes who also wrote it, so nung nakita ko ‘yung kabuuan ng movie noong gala naloka talaga ako,” she enthused.

On why she became emotional while singing “You” in “ASAP” last Sunday, she replied, “Actually, hindi ko din alam kung bakit.”

Laughing, she added, “I think the song and pareho nag ro-roller coaster ako ngayon. Syempre, hindi lahat ng tao, maraming pinagdaraanan. Sabi nga nila, kaming mga artista magaling kami sa pelikula, magaling kami sa pag-arte, kasi may mga sugat na matagal gumaling. That song kasi has a meaning to me, tapos we lost a family member also.”

She revealed she is currently going through something that is affecting her emotionally, but she refused to expound on it.

“I am always smiling, so no one really knows what goes on while I am smiling… kumbaga sa Houston, naka lubog pa ang mga bahay sa loob ng dibdib ko,” she said.

Meanwhile, fans of her team up with ex-husband, Gabby Concepcion, were surprised and thrilled when she thanked him for sending her durian fruits.

“Nagulat nga ako… Dapat nga sinabi ko nalang kay KC na mag thank you ako sa Papa niya. Minsan nalilimot ko na public property pala kami…,” she said.

By J. M.Felipe, Malaya

