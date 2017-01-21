silence_poster

Silence (PG) ****

  January 21, 2017
    •  Religious Strife!

    One of the most acclaimed directors of the last half century has got to be Martin Scorcese.  Again Scorcese surprises in Silence. Presented by Paramount Films, Silence follows the spirit of two missionaries on a mission. Folks looking for serious drama will find it at the Fifth Avenue Cinemas and select Cineplex Theatres around B.C.

    Silence_Official_Trailer_1_2017Off to mysterious Japan we go. Focus here is on old Japan. Off to the mid 1600s we go as to Christian missionaries go to Japan in an effort to find a lost colleague. Passionately the duo tries to convert locals to Christianity. This causes huge problems as local governments are against these efforts.

    Captured, the pair endures all sorts of indignities most notably at the hands of an elderly man known as The Inquisitor. Hard on the outside with a nice old folksy manner, this refined thug plays a perfect villain. Cast as the well-meaning supporters of Christianity are Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver.  Silence brings home the fear of local Buddhists and the torture that befalls two men of God.

    At almost 2 hours and forty-five minutes Silence is a bit long. Shot beautifully it serves up a surreal look into religious intolerance and will leave you thinking.

    By Alan Samuel

