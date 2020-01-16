Single-use plastic shopping bag ban in the works for Surrey

    • The City of Surrey has led the way on many of the green initiatives in the Metro region. Our Biofuel Facility is the only closed loop operation in North America where 100% of our curbside green bin organic waste is converted into renewable natural gas and high-quality compost. 115,000 tonnes of organic waste is diverted annually from the landfill as a result of Surrey Biofuel.

    The next logical step for Surrey is to ban single-use plastic shopping bags.

    “This is a simple and effective step that will have an immediate beneficial impact on our city,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “In this day and age where we all can play a role in curbing waste and consumption, there is no reason not to have a reusable shopping bag close at hand for bagging groceries or other goods. I have asked City staff to immediately begin work on developing the proper bylaws so such a ban can be enacted by January 2021. My Council colleagues are fully in support of this initiative and a Corporate Report will be brought forward within the next month for Council action. I want to encourage Surrey businesses, and some of have already done so, to take the initiative to eliminate single-use plastic shopping bags before the city-wide ban comes into effect on January 1, 2021.” (owlum@surrey.ca)

