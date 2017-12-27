Solenn Heussaff talks on what holidays are made of

For celebrity multi-slashie Solenn Heussaff, the holiday season is such a welcome treat what with a full year of non-stop work for her flourishing career. Besides getting to slow down for a few days, she also admitted that she is a true fan of Christmas.

“I love Christmas!” she gushed like a little girl. “Christmas decorations, Christmas songs, I love!”

“Every year para sa akin, pinaka-masaya talaga ang Christmas. Para sa akin, pinaka-important na nandoon kaming lahat as a family so I make sure na I spend time with them and that we eat, eat, eat together! No diets at Christmas!” the ever-svelte Franco-Filipino personality added laughing.

And so like every other year, Christmas will be spent with the growing Heussaff clan.

“Usually, every Christmas Eve, si Erwann (her brother) ang nag­luluto. So, it will be him, me, Anne (Curtis, her new sister-in-law), my other sister and her husband, and another sibling is coming home from Singapore!” she added excitedly.

Asked if her Argentinian husband Nico Bolzico—whose funny antics have made him more popular this year all on his own—will be with them, Heussaff said he will be flying out to see his family as he always does for the holidays.

“It’s the only time he gets to go home,” she explained. “Dapat pupunta ako since it’s part of my duty din as a wife. Pero nung makita ko ‘yung mga gagawin ko for next year, sabi ko kay Nico na it’s not yet time. May one week off ako, pero papuntang Argentina 30 hours na ‘yung trip. Not worth it na nandun lang ako ng four days.”

The two have gotten used to being apart during the Christmas holidays but still cannot help missing each other. Fortunately, technology today makes it easier for them to communicate.

“OK lang naman sa amin kasi siyempre his family, nandun. And hindi naman ako selfish or possessive. Buong year nandito na siya sa akin. It’s just one month – every December.”

TMT

