Sotto orders lockdown as 2 senators go on self-quarantine over Covid-19 fears

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 82

    • SENATORS Sherwin Gatchalian and Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay have opted to self-quarantine after they were exposed to a male individual who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

    Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd has ordered a lockdown of the Senate building to disinfect it as all public hearings have been canceled.

    “Lockdown na muna (It will be locked down). The Senate will be disinfected tomorrow (March 12),” Sotto said adding that closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) will be reviewed to determine who were the other people the Covid-19 carrier interacted with.

    In a statement, Gatchalian said, “I have recently been informed that a resource person who attended the hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture last March 5, 2020, which I chair, has tested positive for Covid-19.”

    “Though I am asymptomatic and feel healthy, I will follow government set protocols on such cases and go into self-quarantine immediately given that I interacted with the said individual during that committee hearing. I instructed all my staff to do the same especially those who had direct contact with the said person too,” he added.

    Binay said, “Following the decision of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian to go into self-quarantine, I have likewise decided to take similar precautions and self-monitor for the next 14 days.”

    She said Gatchalian and I were present during the March 5 hearing. “It is with a heavy heart to learn that one of our resource speakers has been tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

    Binay had asked her staff to do the same and take precautionary steps to limit face-to-face interactions.

    “With close to 50 people already tested positive, it only shows that the exposure to the virus is real, and there’s a high chance that someone out there is a carrier,” she said.

    “This is a serious public health matter and I enjoin everyone who came in contact with me in the past week to take the same precautions and observe all the basic hygienic processes,” Binay said.

    The senator from Makati added, “Let us continue to pray for the containment of the corona virus. Prayer will always be our first line of defense.” (B. Tamayo, TMT)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Isko’ to ‘self-quarantine’ after returning from virus-hit London

    Next Story

    Gov’t urged to cut fees, ease rules on trade: For quick rebound from COVID

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Masking a Scare

      Almost everyday for the last two weeks, there is nothing else on the news, social media, and the circles we move in that does not discuss COVID-19. The whole world has stopped – travel, businesses, conferences, concerts – anything that has to do with travelling and gathering large groups ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN CONDUCTS CLEAN-UP DRIVES, GIVES AWAY LIGTAS BAGS FOR TAAL VICTIMS

      The status of Taal Volcano is down to Alert Level 2 but Kapamilya love continues to be felt by displaced families through ABS-CBN’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Taal” public service campaign. The Kapamilya network has united with various groups for clean-up drives done in Agoncillo and Tanauan in Batangas, relief operations, ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Gov’t urged to cut fees, ease rules on trade: For quick rebound from COVID

      The government should implement measures that would streamline processes to facilitate trade, as well as reduce transactions costs, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak to ensure a quick rebound of the country’s external sector, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said. “The government should further intensify its ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sotto orders lockdown as 2 senators go on self-quarantine over Covid-19 fears

      SENATORS Sherwin Gatchalian and Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay have opted to self-quarantine after they were exposed to a male individual who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd has ordered a lockdown of the Senate building to disinfect it as all public hearings ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      ‘Isko’ to ‘self-quarantine’ after returning from virus-hit London

      MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Wednesday night that he would undergo self-quarantine after his business trip in London as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Domagoso said he would stay in his office at Manila City Hall and limit his interaction with others. ...

    %d bloggers like this: