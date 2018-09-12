Sports community mourns passing of Olympian Lariba

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 12, 2018
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 91

    • Rio Olympics veteran Ian Lariba passed away on Sunday night after losing her battle against myeloid leukemia for more than a year.
    Her mother, Mel Lariba, broke the sad news to The Manila Times.

    “She (Yan-yan) served as an ambassador for cancer patients. She inspired children with cancer when she was invited as guest speaker in an event organized by the rotary in Bacolod last December 28 to 30, she spoke about her experiences in treatment and admission,” the mother said.

    Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. President Ting Ledesma and the whole sports community, including Lariba’s Olympic buddy Hidilyn Diaz, mourn the loss of the two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Athlete of the Year.

    “With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our star, our first ever Olympian, arguably the greatest Filipina table tennis player of all time Ian Lariba,” said Ledesma through a statement sent to the media.

    “From her days as a table tennis prodigy, and at such young age winning all of the tournaments she joined, to her storied UAAP career, where she never lost a single match while winning UAAP Athlete of the year twice, to being a constant fixture in the DLSU deans list during her playing days, to qualifying for the Olympics, to battling cancer, she was a fighter and true table tennis ambassador and she put table tennis in the newspaper television & social media map, a sport which was not given much importance before in our country. Our sympathies and prayers are with her family,” the statement read.

    The Philippine Sports Commission, headed by Chairman William Ramirez, said they would pay all the hospital bills of the former La Salle athlete and guaranteed to help her family until Lariba’s remains is transferred to her province Cagayan De Oro City.

    The International Table Tennis Federation also paid tribute to Lariba’s passing as well as the UAAP.

    “She will be missed,” said UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said through a statement in behalf of the league. “While we mourn her passing, let us also take occasion to celebrate her life, a life that most of us can only dream of.”

    J.T. Ramos, TMT

    Share

    Previous Story

    Glaiza to pursue music production

    Next Story

    Annabelle Rama talks about her family

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 September 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Annabelle Rama talks about her family

      Annabelle Rama was not able to join our regular group, Wednesday Club, for some time, because she got busy attending to her husband, Eddie Gutierrez, who had a knee replacement operation. But she was back last Wednesday. “Puede na ako uli mag-join kasi back to work na si Eduardo,” ...

    • 12 September 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Sports community mourns passing of Olympian Lariba

      Rio Olympics veteran Ian Lariba passed away on Sunday night after losing her battle against myeloid leukemia for more than a year. Her mother, Mel Lariba, broke the sad news to The Manila Times. “She (Yan-yan) served as an ambassador for cancer patients. She inspired children with cancer when ...

    • 12 September 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Glaiza to pursue music production

      The hit afternoon show of Glaiza de Castro, “Contessa,” is ending soon and she has made up her mind to rest from work for a while and go back to school to take up music production. As we all know, Glaiza is a recording artist whose previous album is ...

    • 12 September 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      Kit Thompson is back on acting

      Kit Thompson was only 15 years old when he joined showbiz, but people thought he’s older because of his towering 6’2” height. He joined the fourth season of “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen” and appeared in several TV shows. He got good reviews for his performance in the indie film ...

    • 10 September 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine Fugitives Able to Secure Refugee Status Using Fabricated FB Posts

      Lowell Menorca II and Rovic Canono, both expelled former members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), faced numerous court cases in the Philippines before abruptly vanishing from the radar in 2016. They were simultaneously facing charges of rape, domestic violence against spouse and children, adultery and other heavy criminal ...

    %d bloggers like this: