SSS eyes overseas investments this year

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 8, 2019
  • Business News
  • Page Views 61

    • The Social Security System (SSS) is eyeing to actively invest overseas this year, with the newly-signed Social Security Act of 2018 enabling the pension fund to double its allowed asset allocations abroad.

    Emmanuel Dooc, SSS president and chief executive officer, said the pension fund could previously allocate only 7.5 percent of its investible funds overseas. The new law has increased this to 15 percent.

    However, the pension fund does not have any international investments even though it is allowed to invest a certain percentage abroad.

    “We have not been doing that because of lack of expertise, so we will be engaging, hopefully, fund managers and advisers. That is one thing that we have to do in order to diversify and also to get a higher yield,” Dooc said.

    The SSS had previously mentioned it was looking into the possibility of investing overseas to diversify its portfolio and to take advantage of possible good returns abroad, but its plans have yet to push through.

    The charter amendment redistributed investment ceilings which allowed the pension fund to set aside a bigger percentage of its investments in specific areas that are currently being limited.

    Dooc said the new law gives the commission more flexibility in pursuing certain investment processes.

    “Yes, (we have plans to invest abroad) because the asset allocation for foreign investments has been doubled. So that will translate to P75 billion. Under the old law… the maximum amount is around P37.5 billion,” Dooc said.

    “If we can get a better yield, why not? And (if it will provide) stability and diversification. I will constitute a study group to do that (to check if it is a good time to invest abroad), and we’ll be engaging consultants and experts. There are many consultants who are offering their services. So what we will do is to accredit or bid it out,” he added.

    Dooc said the SSS also plans to hold on to its properties and develop them to provide the pension fund with a steady stream of income over the years, to match its long-term obligations.

    “What we are doing is, we want to bid them out either as a joint venture or as a long-term lease so we can benefit from utilizing these properties,” he said.

    Dooc said he is hopeful the pension fund’s return-of-investment will hit seven percent in 2020, and by 2022, nine percent.

    In June last year, the pension fund invested P1 billion each in PhilEquity Fund Inc. as managed by Philequity Management Inc.; Sun Life of Canada Prosperity Balanced Fund Inc. as managed by Sunlife Asset Management Company Inc.; and Philippine Stock Index Fund Corp. as managed by BPI Investment Management Inc.

    It was the first time in 61 years that the pension fund invested in mutual funds.

    Dooc said SSS has also chosen nine local fund managers who will each manage a P1-billion fund.

    (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Cheaper air fares loom

    Next Story

    PLDT moves to improve gov’t hotline after Duterte complaint

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 March 2019
      1 hour ago No comment

      AFP Honors Pacquiao

      Senator Manny Pacquiao receives the AFP Meritorious Achievement Medal from the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Lapu-lapu Grandstand in Camp Aguinaldo Friday afternoon. Aside from the award, the fighting senator was also granted an honorary membership in the Philippine Army Scout Ranger. (Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP) SEN. ...

    • 09 March 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      Duterte expresses doubts on Marcos ill-gotten wealth

      PRESIDENT Duterte on Tuesday night raised doubts about the alleged ill-gotten wealth of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, despite several court decisions affirming the former strongman’s ill-gotten wealth. “Until now you have not proven anything except to sequester and sell. You are not even sure if it really belonged ...

    • 09 March 2019
      3 hours ago No comment

      Pinoy celebs up for Nickelodeon awards

      Four Filipino actresses are competing in this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards under a category exclusive to the Philippines. “The Hows Of Us” star Kathryn Bernardo (#VoteKathrynBernardo), “Alone/Together” leading lady Liza Soberano (#VoteLizaSoberano), “Ngayon At Kailanman” actress Julia Barretto (#VoteJuliaBarretto) and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” mainstay Yassi Pressman (#VoteYassiPressman) are ...

    • 09 March 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Bea reveals what it’s like working with Charo Santos

      As the local release of her first horror film project “Eerie” draws nearer, Bea Alonzo admitted she enjoyed shooting the period film with co-star Charo Santos and director Mikhail Red. “We only shot the movie for 20 days. Every day siya so nakatulong din sa characterization namin ‘yun na ...

    • 09 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Otso Diretso accepts Sara Duterte challenge for rules-based debate

      Challenge accepted. This was the response of the opposition senatorial slate Otso Diretso to Mayor Sara Duterte’s call that there should be clear guidelines for a debate between administration and opposition candidates. Otso Diretso campaign manager Sen. Kiko Pangilinan said the opposition slate first challenged the administration candidates to ...

    %d bloggers like this: