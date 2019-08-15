SSS Office opens in Vancouver

A ribbon cutting ceremony opened The Social Security System or SSS Office in Vancouver to give services to its SSS members in Vancouver. Present for the opening and ribbon cutting were SSS President and CEO Aurora Cruz Ignacio, with husband Crisologo Ignacio who were welcomed by Consul General Andrelita Austria and Labour Attache Margarita Victorino. The SSS branch is located in the offices of Philippine Overseas Labour Office or POLO at Canada Place in Vancouver, and it will serve OFWs and Filipino-Canadian who want to continue their contributions to help their families in the Philippines.

SSS President Ignacio and ConGen Austria were joined by SSS Regional director for the Americas Roberto Roldan, SSS IOG Head Joy Villacorta, si Deputy Consuls Leotito Ausan, Jr., Arlene Magno and Cham Guevara and the staff of POLO and the Philippine Consulate General. Villacorta also made a presentation on the changes made to some SSS policies that will benefit OFWs and their families. The SSS office local hire who will serve SSS Vancouver office is Juna Bahena.

