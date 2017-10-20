Statement by the Prime Minister on Small Business Week

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 20, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 85

    • “This week is Small Business Week, a time to celebrate and thank Canada’s small and medium sized businesses for their immense contributions to our country’s prosperity. It is also an opportunity for current and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect, share experiences, and learn new ways to make their businesses even more successful.

    “Small business owners move Canada forward. They invest in our communities, transform new ideas into market-ready products and services, and unlock economic opportunities that create jobs and grow the middle class.

    “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They make up 98 per cent of all business operations in Canada, employ over 70 per cent of the total labour force in the private sector, and contribute more than 30 per cent to our gross domestic product.

    “We know that when small businesses prosper, so does Canada. That is why Budget 2017 introduced the Innovation and Skills Plan to remove barriers and help small and medium sized businesses reach new markets, and to ensure that they have the technology, talent, and tools they need to thrive, grow, and prosper. That is also why we have been meeting with small businesses and listening to their feedback as we work toward making Canada’s tax system more fair and competitive.

    “Today, I joined Ministers Morneau and Chagger to announce that the Government intends to lower the small business tax rate to ten per cent in 2018 and to nine per cent in 2019. These tax cuts will fulfill a promise we made to Canada’s small business owners and, more importantly, make sure that they can keep more of their hard-earned money to invest back into their businesses, their employees, and their communities.

    “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to participate in events across the country to celebrate Small Business Week. I thank the Business Development Bank of Canada for their annual organization of this special week and wish them every success with this year’s activities.” (PMO Media Relations:613-957-5555)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Block by Block Explores Immigrant Experience

    Next Story

    PH Elizabeth Clenci leads Miss Grand International 2017 National Costume poll

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 21 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Seagal gives Duterte a thumbs up, says PH ‘not dangerous at all’

      Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, who’s in town to take part in the judging panel of the 2017 Miss Earth pageant and do postproduction work for his coming TV series “General Commander,” said the country’s current peace and order situation did not deter him from coming over. “To be honest ...

    • 20 October 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      Surrey launches Newcomer Employment Week

      Surrey – The City of Surrey is one of the most diverse and fastest growing municipalities in British Columbia. Much of this growth can be attributed to immigration. While new immigrants and refugees bring skills, knowledge, talents and a strong desire to work and contribute to the Canadian economy, many ...

    • 20 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      ‘Seven Sundays’ is a family drama that strikes close to home

      It appears a strong showing in the box office pushed ticket sales for “Seven Sundays” past the P100-million mark. The film opens with a beautiful montage that poignantly shows the Bonifacio family growing over the years. There are no faces except for those in old photographs, and yet one ...

    • 20 October 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Alden Richards: ‘Pambansang Bae’ leads Global Handwashing Day

      Kapuso actor Alden Richards led the celebration of Global Handwashing Day attended by hundreds of kids and parents at the Baseco Covered Court to remind everyone that hand washing is the basic key to prevent spreading diseases. The world marks Global Handwashing Day every October 15. “I’m so happy to be a ...

    • 20 October 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      Pia Wurtzbach back as exclusive ‘Kapamilya’

      Before joining Binibining Pilipinas, and finally earning the right to wear the Philippine sash on her third try to become the third Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wutzbach was a very hopeful ABS-CBN talent as Pia Romero. Famed as the “confidently beautiful” Miss Universe, Wurtzbach has conquered the world since ...

    %d bloggers like this: