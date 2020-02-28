Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 28, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 262

    • The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it.

    The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today welcomed the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have been lifted out of poverty since 2015, and that the poverty rate in Canada continues its downward trend.

    The results of the survey show that more Canadians than ever are joining the middle class. Thanks to programs like the Canada Child Benefit, the increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the middle-class tax cut, Canadians have more money in their pockets. Today’s release shows a significant reduction in poverty in Canada, representing the largest three-year reduction in Canadian history.

    “The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. Today’s announcement is further proof that our plan is working. However, we know there is much more to do. That is why we will keep working hard to reduce poverty and make sure that every Canadian has a real and fair chance to succeed,” said the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

    Share

    Previous Story

    B.C. to track origins and spread of new coronavirus with genomic technology

    Next Story

    Women’s Global Strike 2020 – If women stop, the world stops

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      HIRING ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Vancouver

      NOW HIRING: One Project Term Personnel for Overseas Voter (OV) Registration for the 2020 Philippine Presidential Elections Responsibilities: I. Promote OV Registration – Assist with information dissemination – Increase awareness of the ongoing OV registration through promotional activities and events – Answer queries regarding OV registration II. Update Database ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Jawo leads Pinoys’ return to ’68 Games

      The Philippines’ 49-athlete contingent, sent to carry the country’s colors in the first Olympic Games held in Latin America, failed to take advantage of the momentum of featherweight boxer Anthony Villanueva’s silver medal heroics four years back in Rome, returning home empty handed anew. This, despite the presence of ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Women’s Global Strike 2020 – If women stop, the world stops

      On International Working Women’s Day (IWWD), March 8, 2020, we are calling on all working class women to join the Global Women’s Strike. On this day, we are going to: 1) Withdraw from or slow down our formal (paid or compensated) work and care (domestic or reproductive) work where ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

      The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today welcomed the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have ...

    • 27 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      B.C. to track origins and spread of new coronavirus with genomic technology

      VANCOUVER, British Columbia — With funding from Genome BC, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) Public Health Laboratory will be able to identify where new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in BC are coming from and monitor any spread in the community. While the risk of disease ...

    %d bloggers like this: