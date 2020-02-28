Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today welcomed the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have been lifted out of poverty since 2015, and that the poverty rate in Canada continues its downward trend.

The results of the survey show that more Canadians than ever are joining the middle class. Thanks to programs like the Canada Child Benefit, the increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the middle-class tax cut, Canadians have more money in their pockets. Today’s release shows a significant reduction in poverty in Canada, representing the largest three-year reduction in Canadian history.

“The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. Today’s announcement is further proof that our plan is working. However, we know there is much more to do. That is why we will keep working hard to reduce poverty and make sure that every Canadian has a real and fair chance to succeed,” said the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

