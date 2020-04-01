Stay Home, Stay Safe. Bend the Curve Together

  • admin
  • April 1, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 69

    • (Making it through COVID-19)

    “Labanan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19”

    April 1, 2020

    Support Health Care Workers
    Support Each Other
    Support Essential Workers

     

    I would like to encourage all kababayans to follow the orders of our Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry during this pandemic.

    We need everyone giving 100% to slow the spread of COVID-19.

    Practice physical distancing.  Stay 2 meters away from others. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face.

    Stay home as much as possible, stay safe and we will bend this curve together.

    The Government of BC has declared a state of emergency and has announced a BC COVID-19 Action Plan.

    The BC COVID-19 Action Plan is $5 billion in income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people, businesses and services.  This includes $2.8 billion to help people and fund services needed to the weather the crisis.  And $2.2 billion relief to businesses to help support them now and to recover after the outbreak.

    The government wants to make sure people can pay their bills, stay safe in their homes and provide for their families in this extraordinary time.

    The BC COVID-19 Action Plan builds on the federal government COVID-19 Economic Plan.

    Programs available include the BC Emergency Benefit for workers – this provides a $1,000 tax-free payment to British Columbians who cannot work because of the pandemic.

    It will be a one-time payment for British Columbians who receive federal Employment Insurance or the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

    Workers can be Employment Insurance (EI) eligible or non-EI eligible (eg. self employed) to  receive this benefit.

    BC has also introduced a temporary rental supplement for low and moderate income families. It is up to $500 for 3 months and is paid directly to landlords for rental payments. Tenants and landlords both need to apply online and the application process will begin in mid-April.

     

    Other measures include:

    BC and Canada student loan payments have been frozen for 6 months; and

    BC Hydro and ICBC both have deferral plans for bill payments.

    Small businesses are eligible for tax deferral, wage subsidies, and loan programs to ensure (businesses and employees) are supported to weather this COVID-19 storm.

    For more information please visit the BC and Government of Canada websites:

    www.gov.bc.ca/covid19

    http://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

    You can also keep up to date by checking these websites:

    BC Centre for Disease Control

    www.covid-19.bccdc.ca

    Government of Canada Centre for Disease Control:

    www.cdc.gov

     

    Thank you for doing your part to keep our communities safe! Ingat kayong lahat!

    By Mable Elmore, MLA Vancouver-Kensington

    Share

    Previous Story

    Important Information about COVID-19 & Emergency Federal Measures

    Related Post

    Related Blogpost

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 01 April 2020
      22 hours ago No comment

      Stay Home, Stay Safe. Bend the Curve Together

      (Making it through COVID-19) “Labanan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19” April 1, 2020 Support Health Care Workers Support Each Other Support Essential Workers   I would like to encourage all kababayans to follow the orders of our Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry during this pandemic. We need everyone giving ...

    • 27 March 2020
      6 days ago No comment

      Important Information about COVID-19 & Emergency Federal Measures

      From the desk of Honourable Senator Yonah Martin OTTAWA, ON – The Senate of Canada convened an emergency sitting to debate the government’s $82 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill: COVID-19 Emergency Response Act. The bill was adopted in both Houses and then granted Royal Assent. “Urgent action is needed to ...

    • 26 March 2020
      7 days ago No comment

      Consulate Advisory: Temporary Suspension of Consular Services

      Consulate Advisory: Temporary Suspension of Consular Services from the Consulate General of Republic of the Philippines Vancouver Related

    • 26 March 2020
      7 days ago No comment

      Simple Steps for Coronavirus prevention

      Simple steps to prevent Coronavirus: 1.Wash your hands with water and soap for 20 seconds. 2.Avoid touching your eyes,nose and mouth with unwashed hands. 3.STAY HOME! 4.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. 5.Feeling sick? Call 8.1.1 Related

    • 26 March 2020
      7 days ago No comment

      Ken Hardie Member of Parliament Fleetwood – Port Kells: How to stay healthy…and help everyone else too

      Canada has not seen a situation like the coronavirus pandemic since World War II. And just as our country did in that war, we must have everyone doing everything possible to win against a deadly enemy that we cannot see. You do not want to get this virus. Healthy ...

    %d bloggers like this: