Stay Home, Stay Safe. Bend the Curve Together

(Making it through COVID-19)

“Labanan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19”

April 1, 2020

Support Health Care Workers

Support Each Other

Support Essential Workers

I would like to encourage all kababayans to follow the orders of our Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry during this pandemic.

We need everyone giving 100% to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Practice physical distancing. Stay 2 meters away from others. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face.

Stay home as much as possible, stay safe and we will bend this curve together.

The Government of BC has declared a state of emergency and has announced a BC COVID-19 Action Plan.

The BC COVID-19 Action Plan is $5 billion in income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people, businesses and services. This includes $2.8 billion to help people and fund services needed to the weather the crisis. And $2.2 billion relief to businesses to help support them now and to recover after the outbreak.

The government wants to make sure people can pay their bills, stay safe in their homes and provide for their families in this extraordinary time.

The BC COVID-19 Action Plan builds on the federal government COVID-19 Economic Plan.

Programs available include the BC Emergency Benefit for workers – this provides a $1,000 tax-free payment to British Columbians who cannot work because of the pandemic.

It will be a one-time payment for British Columbians who receive federal Employment Insurance or the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

Workers can be Employment Insurance (EI) eligible or non-EI eligible (eg. self employed) to receive this benefit.

BC has also introduced a temporary rental supplement for low and moderate income families. It is up to $500 for 3 months and is paid directly to landlords for rental payments. Tenants and landlords both need to apply online and the application process will begin in mid-April.

Other measures include:

BC and Canada student loan payments have been frozen for 6 months; and

BC Hydro and ICBC both have deferral plans for bill payments.

Small businesses are eligible for tax deferral, wage subsidies, and loan programs to ensure (businesses and employees) are supported to weather this COVID-19 storm.

For more information please visit the BC and Government of Canada websites:

www.gov.bc.ca/covid19

http://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

You can also keep up to date by checking these websites:

BC Centre for Disease Control

www.covid-19.bccdc.ca

Government of Canada Centre for Disease Control:

www.cdc.gov

Thank you for doing your part to keep our communities safe! Ingat kayong lahat!

By Mable Elmore, MLA Vancouver-Kensington

