The Stranger: Prey at Night (PG)

  March 9, 2018
    • Danger knows no bounds when a family vacation runs into a living hell in The Stranger: Prey at Night. Check your pulse at the door as this slick flick from Elevation Pictures turns up the heat at The International Village Cinema.

    Feeding Frenzy!

    Perhaps better suited for the Halloween Witching season this second in the Stranger series comes across as a backwoods Purge fiesta. All a mom, her new boyfriend and two older children want is a nIce visit with their relatives. Off they go to a rather secluded trailer park. Unbeknownst to them something strange and sinister awaits.

    Almost on cue bad things begin as some creepy locals decide to take a bite out of their new-found guests. Done with camp and panache this wacky tale of wackos out for blood will appeal to the horror set. You get hat feel of claustrophobia and terror as a few masked madmen/madwomen do what hey can to exact harm on the intruders and audiences alike.

    Prepare for a few jolts as some costumed hillbillies apply all the pressure points to these city slickers who find out what was supposed to be a holiday in paradise turns into a nightmare in hell.

    By Alan Samuel

