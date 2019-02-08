Supporting Visible Minority Newcomer Women in Vancouver

  February 8, 2019
    • Pilot to address multiple barriers to success for women in Canada’s job market

    Vancouver, BC—The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that newcomers have the support and services they need to make the most of their talents and experience in order to fully integrate and contribute to the Canadian economy and to their communities.

    Newcomer women who are members of a visible minority group may face multiple barriers to success, including gender- and race-based discrimination, precarious or low income employment, lack of affordable childcare and weak social supports.

    Recognizing these challenges, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is providing additional funding of up to $5 million to 10 service provider organizations across Canada over the next 2 years to increase employment supports and services for newcomer women.

    The Immigrant Services Society of B.C. delivers settlement services through a women-only Community Connections peer support group. More broadly, this organization is also involved in local community capacity building initiatives, advisory tables, and local immigration partnerships that engage volunteer mentors, businesses, and institutions to enhance newcomers’ social and economic integration and build more welcoming communities.

    Additional funding of $310,000 will support them in serving more visible minority newcomer women in the area.

    Identifying IRCC-funded service providers that are already offering strong programming for women and giving them additional funding will provide an immediate boost in capacity to support visible minority newcomer women.

    Today’s funding announcement is part of IRCC’s 3-year Visible Minority Newcomer Women Pilot, which also includes establishing new partnerships with organizations for women. In December 2018, IRCC launched an expression of interest process for new partnerships with organizations for women not currently funded by the department. IRCC will provide up to $7 million in funding over the next 3 years for new, innovative programs and services to support visible minority women in accessing the labour market and to build capacity in smaller organizations that serve or are led by visible minority women.

    08 February 2019
    08 February 2019
    08 February 2019
    08 February 2019
    06 February 2019
