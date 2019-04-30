Surrey celebrates BC Youth Week with free activities and events

Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey is celebrating BC Youth Week from May 1 to May 7, offering 20 free activities and events at civic facilities across the City.

Held annually during the first week of May, BC Youth Week is a provincial celebration designed to strengthen and build connections between youth and their communities. With input from youth leadership groups, made up of youth volunteers in the community, City of Surrey’s youth and recreation teams have organized a wide variety of after-school, evening and weekend activities to offer something for everyone.

Events include a DIY spa night, cooking competition, spike ball tournament, basketball tournament, skateboard session, geocaching treasure hunt, breakdance competition and a Mexican fiesta.

For art lovers, a Positive Art Mural session is being held at the South Surrey Recreation and Art Centre, where youth can take part in painting an oversized canvas mural with positive messages and images.

This year, a new adapted cooking workshop is being offered at Cloverdale Recreation Centre to offer youth of all abilities the chance to learn new skills in the kitchen and create recipes with new friends.

“Engaging youth in programs that provide opportunities to make positive connections, learn and grow is a key priority for us,” said Daljit Gill-Badesha, City of Surrey Healthy Communities Manager. “We are proud to take part in BC Youth Week and look forward to seeing many new faces this year.”

Activities will be held in recreation centres in Whalley, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Cloverdale, and South Surrey, as well as at Surrey City Hall and Holly Park.

For a complete list of activities and event details, including times and locations, visit surrey.ca/youth.

