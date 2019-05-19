Surrey Fusion Festival announces international headliners

Surrey, BC – Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings, has announced Nigerian Afro pop artist 2Baba and Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann will headline Surrey Fusion Festival on July 20 and 21 at Holland Park. This will be the first time the annual free event will see international headliners perform for both Saturday and Sunday night.

“Surrey Fusion Festival is an excellent opportunity to discover traditional food, art and music from cultures across the globe, right here in Surrey,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I look forward to welcoming all to our most exciting and diverse festival to date that will feature international headliners and homegrown Canadian talent.”

Known by his stage name 2Baba, the Nigerian singer song-writer and record producer is one of the most established musical artists in Africa, having won multiple international music awards, including four MTV Africa Music awards. Sharry Mann is a Punjabi singer and actor recognized as a leader in the Punjabi music industry. He is known for his most popular song 3 Peg, which has garnered over 360 million views on YouTube. Also performing is well-known Canadian electro-soul band, Busty and

the Bass. The band is known for its unique brand of music, which incorporates two vocalists, a horn section, and a diverse range of musical genres.

Now in its 12th year, the two-day event will see participation from over 55 pavilions, where attendees can experience art and cuisine, while learning about history and traditions from international cultures. New pavilions include Venezuela, Uganda, Uruguay, Haiti, Paraguay, and Belgium. Additional attractions include an Indigenous village, artisan market, kid’s zone, inflatables, sports zone, cooking stage, and seven stages featuring over 200 performers.

“Coast Capital Savings is committed to helping build strong communities through activities like Surrey’s Fusion Festival,” said Maureen Young, Director, Community Leadership, Coast Capital Savings. “Fusion Festival is a great way to bring multi-generations together to celebrate our community’s diversity and build a shared sense of belonging. We have so much to be proud of in terms of our diverse and vibrant cultures here in Canada. Coast Capital is thrilled to join this annual fun, inclusive and accessible event.”

Visit surreyfusionfestival.ca for more information.

