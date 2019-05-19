Surrey Fusion Festival announces international headliners

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 19, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 148

    • Surrey, BC – Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings, has announced Nigerian Afro pop artist 2Baba and Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann will headline Surrey Fusion Festival on July 20 and 21 at Holland Park. This will be the first time the annual free event will see international headliners perform for both Saturday and Sunday night.

    “Surrey Fusion Festival is an excellent opportunity to discover traditional food, art and music from cultures across the globe, right here in Surrey,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I look forward to welcoming all to our most exciting and diverse festival to date that will feature international headliners and homegrown Canadian talent.”

    Known by his stage name 2Baba, the Nigerian singer song-writer and record producer is one of the most established musical artists in Africa, having won multiple international music awards, including four MTV Africa Music awards. Sharry Mann is a Punjabi singer and actor recognized as a leader in the Punjabi music industry. He is known for his most popular song 3 Peg, which has garnered over 360 million views on YouTube. Also performing is well-known Canadian electro-soul band, Busty and
    the Bass. The band is known for its unique brand of music, which incorporates two vocalists, a horn section, and a diverse range of musical genres.

    Now in its 12th year, the two-day event will see participation from over 55 pavilions, where attendees can experience art and cuisine, while learning about history and traditions from international cultures. New pavilions include Venezuela, Uganda, Uruguay, Haiti, Paraguay, and Belgium. Additional attractions include an Indigenous village, artisan market, kid’s zone, inflatables, sports zone, cooking stage, and seven stages featuring over 200 performers.

    “Coast Capital Savings is committed to helping build strong communities through activities like Surrey’s Fusion Festival,” said Maureen Young, Director, Community Leadership, Coast Capital Savings. “Fusion Festival is a great way to bring multi-generations together to celebrate our community’s diversity and build a shared sense of belonging. We have so much to be proud of in terms of our diverse and vibrant cultures here in Canada. Coast Capital is thrilled to join this annual fun, inclusive and accessible event.”

    Visit surreyfusionfestival.ca for more information.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Play Surrey Contest is now open

    Next Story

    Seven influential youth recognized at the 9th annual SASSY Awards

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 May 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Canada comments on recall of Philippine ambassador and consuls over garbage issue

      On May 16, the Philippine government announcement that it has recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to take back garbage shipped to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 by an Ontario company. Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:   ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      The 3rd annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration Challenges New World Record

      Vancouver, B.C. – With just two months to go until Canada Day, the organizing committee of the Canada Day Drumming Celebration is excited to announce that there will be ten (10) cities across five time zones participating this year. It includes Halifax, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Prince George, Kelowna, ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      OFW remittances reach 3-month high in March

      MONEY sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rose to a three-month high in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday. Personal remittances — made up of OFWs’ net compensation; personal transfers, whether in cash or kind; and capital transfers between households — reached $2.796 billion ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Conglomerate still keen on MRT takeover

      Despite delays, Metro Pacific Investment Corp. (MPIC) is still keen on pursuing its P20-billion unsolicited proposal to take over the operation and maintenance of Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT-3) , according to its chairman Manuel Pangilinan. But MPIC cannot proceed until an ongoing arbitration case in Singapore is ...

    • 19 May 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      BSP: Banking system sustains growth story

      The Bangko Sentral ng PIlipinas said that, with the banking system at its core, the financial system “remains resilient amid evolving domestic and global environment.” “The Philippine banking system sustained its growth story, maintained its solid footing as evidenced by its satisfactory asset quality, ample liquidity and solvency, profitable ...

    %d bloggers like this: