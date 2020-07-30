Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society launching second round of COVID-19 grant program

  • July 30, 2020
    For immediate release: July 29, 2020

    In response to the longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on homelessness in Surrey, the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society (SHHS) will be launching a second round of funding in September 2020. The grants will support the ongoing and emerging needs related to COVID-19 of those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Grants will be available to charitable organizations providing services to those most vulnerable in Surrey.

    “The needs and challenges of the homeless have been magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cllr Laurie Guerra, President of the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society. “This second round of grants is an example of how SHHS is able to assess and act promptly to address the needs of the homeless during this time of pandemic. The additional round of funding will ensure organizations have additional means to deploy food programs, purchase emergency supplies, and strengthen staff capacity.”

    More information regarding the upcoming call for applications process and key funding priorities will be posted and available on the SHHS website in the coming weeks. For more information, please continue to check the website, or contact Letizia Romei, Vancity Community Foundation.

    The first round of grant funding was launched on March 26. The Responsive Grant Program: Urgent Response to COVID-19 granted $250,000 to 19 projects in urgent need of funds.

    The vision of SHHS is that Everyone in Surrey has a Home. Since it was established in 2007 in response to the emerging trend of homelessness and lack of affordable housing in Surrey, SHHS has granted over $5 million to community in support of Made in Surrey Solutions that build capacity, create homes and fund programs for those experiencing homelessness.

     

