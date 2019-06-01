Surrey Hospital Foundation Donor Supports First 3Tesla MRI Purchase in at Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 1, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 44

    • Surrey, B.C – This morning Fraser Health revealed its first 3T MRI machine during a special event with The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia and The Honourable Adrian Dix, Minster of Health. This state-of-the-art diagnostic tool delivers twice the field strength of the existing 1.5MT MRIs currently used throughout Fraser Health; it is one of only three in the province.

    Approximately ten per cent of the project cost was donated by Jeff Wubs, Founder of Westland Insurance Group Ltd, via a donation to Surrey Hospital Foundation.

    “With an exceptional donation by Mr. Wubs, the Surrey Hospital Foundation is thrilled to support Fraser Health in purchasing their first and only 3T MRI, a powerful state-of-the-art diagnostic tool. Mr. Wubs wanted to ensure his donation would have an impact on the community and by supporting the purchase of this MRI, patients with grave and chronic illness will have access to better diagnostic tools to achieve the best results for years to come,” stated Jane Adams, President & CEO of Surrey Hospital Foundation.

    The 3Tesla MRI is manufactured by General Electric and the magnet alone weighs 18,000 pounds. A portion of the exterior wall at Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre was removed during the installation, so a 270 ton crane could lift the magnet to the second floor of the Centre.

    Surrey Hospital Foundation is the largest non-government funder of health care for 1.8 million residents throughout Surrey and surrounding Fraser Valley communities. The Foundation supports the major health facilities in the region, Surrey Memorial Hospital and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre, as well as numerous specialized programs for newborns, children, adults and seniors. For more information, visit surreyhospitalfoundation.com.(fraserhealth.ca)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Local Richmond Family donates $5 million for new Acute Care Tower in Richmond

    Next Story

    Healthy Active Aging the Focus of BC Seniors Week Celebration in Surrey

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      ICHRP: Human Rights in the Philippines Matter!

      The saying “an injustice to one is an injustice to all” is very true. I am old enough to know the many injustices in various parts of the world, in the past and now, like the bombings of Vietnamese villages by American airplanes during the Vietnam War, the apartheid ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      The Election’s Unsung Heroes

      ANGEL THOUGHTS The hardest thing about being a teacher is that it matters. The hardest thing about being a teacher is that it matters every day. —Todd Whitaker *************** High points of the week: Good news. Congratulations to the first female valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy, our premier ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Abortion, Rights and Canadian Censorship

      The last few weeks have been critical for pro-lifers because some states in the United States have recognized the dignity of the human person from the moment of its conception. Alabama tops off the list with the strictest rules in abortion, with no exceptions to the definition of a ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Peso seen weakening to P54:$1 by yearend

      THE government’s infrastructure push in the second half of 2019 could lead to the peso closing weaker against the dollar by yearend, according to HSBC Private Banking. “We expect USD-PHP (US dollar-Philippine peso) to reach 54.0 by end-2019, given the re-widening of the current account deficit,” HSBC Private Banking ...

    • 01 June 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Max’s Group to focus on restaurant business

      Max’s Group Inc., the country’s largest casual dining restaurant group, said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in hotel unit Room Ventures Corp. to focus on the core restaurant business. RVC owns and operates the Meranti Hotel, a 59-room accommodation facility in Quezon City. MGI said in a disclosure ...

    %d bloggers like this: