Surrey Hospital Foundation Donor Supports First 3Tesla MRI Purchase in at Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre

Surrey, B.C – This morning Fraser Health revealed its first 3T MRI machine during a special event with The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia and The Honourable Adrian Dix, Minster of Health. This state-of-the-art diagnostic tool delivers twice the field strength of the existing 1.5MT MRIs currently used throughout Fraser Health; it is one of only three in the province.

Approximately ten per cent of the project cost was donated by Jeff Wubs, Founder of Westland Insurance Group Ltd, via a donation to Surrey Hospital Foundation.

“With an exceptional donation by Mr. Wubs, the Surrey Hospital Foundation is thrilled to support Fraser Health in purchasing their first and only 3T MRI, a powerful state-of-the-art diagnostic tool. Mr. Wubs wanted to ensure his donation would have an impact on the community and by supporting the purchase of this MRI, patients with grave and chronic illness will have access to better diagnostic tools to achieve the best results for years to come,” stated Jane Adams, President & CEO of Surrey Hospital Foundation.

The 3Tesla MRI is manufactured by General Electric and the magnet alone weighs 18,000 pounds. A portion of the exterior wall at Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre was removed during the installation, so a 270 ton crane could lift the magnet to the second floor of the Centre.

Surrey Hospital Foundation is the largest non-government funder of health care for 1.8 million residents throughout Surrey and surrounding Fraser Valley communities. The Foundation supports the major health facilities in the region, Surrey Memorial Hospital and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care & Surgery Centre, as well as numerous specialized programs for newborns, children, adults and seniors. For more information, visit surreyhospitalfoundation.com.(fraserhealth.ca)

