Surrey Policing Transition Report Update

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 26, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 76

    • The transition to the Surrey Police Department took a significant step forward today. The Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee has forwarded its report on the Surrey Police transition to the Committee Chair, the Honourable Wally Oppal. 

    “I am very pleased that the members of the committee achieved consensus on the report. They have done a superb job,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I very much appreciate the cooperation of the RCMP and other stakeholders in completing a very comprehensive report. All next steps on the transition will be the responsibility of the Surrey Police Board.”

    The City of Surrey looks forward to working with the Province, the Federal government and the leadership of the RCMP to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to the Surrey Police Department.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Registration for Pinoys on Parliament 2020 now open

    Next Story

    This Christmas, imitate St. Joseph’s trust in God: Pope Francis

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      Stop Birth Tourism

      Birth Tourism must stop, but the only way to do that is to convince the federal government to make changes to Canadian immigration laws. The practice of coming to Canada, giving birth and acquiring a Canadian birth certificate for your child is grossly unfair to all the legal immigrants ...

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      This Christmas, imitate St. Joseph’s trust in God: Pope Francis

      Pope Francis said during Angelus on Sunday (December 22) that in a difficult situation, St. Joseph put his whole trust in God and was obedient. According to the Pope, this is an example for all Catholics to imitate, reported the Catholic News Agency. The news organization reported Pope Francis ...

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      Surrey Policing Transition Report Update

      The transition to the Surrey Police Department took a significant step forward today. The Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee has forwarded its report on the Surrey Police transition to the Committee Chair, the Honourable Wally Oppal.  “I am very pleased that the members of the committee achieved consensus ...

    • 26 December 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      Registration for Pinoys on Parliament 2020 now open

      Ottawa, ON – Pinoys on Parliament, the first national conference for Filipino-Canadian youth extends its invitation to our kababayans in Vancouver. We have reserved 20 seats for potential delegates in British Columbia and the rest of the Atlantic. Delegates are encouraged to register as soon as possible as the ...

    • 19 December 2019
      1 week ago No comment

      Vice Ganda comments on rivalry between It’s Showtime and Eat Bulaga!

      Vice Ganda clarified that he and the other hosts of ABS-CBN noontime show It’s Showtime have no rivalry with the hosts of Eat Bulaga!, GMA-7’s noontime show. The Kapamilya comedian-host made this remark while commenting about the way 2019 Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) entries are being pitted against ...

    %d bloggers like this: