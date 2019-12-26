Surrey Policing Transition Report Update

The transition to the Surrey Police Department took a significant step forward today. The Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee has forwarded its report on the Surrey Police transition to the Committee Chair, the Honourable Wally Oppal.

“I am very pleased that the members of the committee achieved consensus on the report. They have done a superb job,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I very much appreciate the cooperation of the RCMP and other stakeholders in completing a very comprehensive report. All next steps on the transition will be the responsibility of the Surrey Police Board.”

The City of Surrey looks forward to working with the Province, the Federal government and the leadership of the RCMP to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to the Surrey Police Department.

