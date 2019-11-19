Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is bigger and brighter than ever

Free family event offers new light displays and Youth Dance Showcase feature

Surrey, B.C. – Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings, announced today the new attractions guests can expect to see at this year’s free annual event. Additional attractions include a Light Tunnel, Enchanted Forest, Candy Cane Dance Tent, North Pole Stage, expanded Holiday Market and Village and a variety of new light installations. Surrey’s 60ft tall Christmas tree will light up at 6:30 p.m. live on CTV.

The entrance to the Holiday Fun Zone on University Drive will now include a Light Tunnel where guests can walk through and take photos. The area will also offer magical features and activities including an Enchanted Forest of illuminated trees and a Candy Cane Dance tent with an LED dance floor. Additionally, visitors can escape the cold and enjoy family-friendly and festive holiday activities in the Holiday Market and Village tent located on Civic Plaza. The tent will feature over 30 local vendors and crafters, activations, live performances and new interactive light features.

In partnership with Surrey Youth Dance Services, this year’s free event will feature pop up breakdance performances and dance showcases throughout the day. A 30-minute breakdance battle with a live DJ set will take place at 4pm at the Candy Cane Dance Tent where youth are encouraged to participate to win prizes. Located on University Drive, the North Pole Stage will showcase a blend of hip-hop and breakdancing acts alongside cultural dance performances including Indigenous youth group Kwel Eng Sen Dancers, the Mexican Dance Ensemble and female dance group Brazilian Swag.

“With the continuing growth of Surrey’s youth dance community, we are thrilled that we can offer a platform for youth to showcase their talent. We have some gifted youth in our community, and what better time to bring them together than the holidays,” says Mary Rukavina, Manager of Special Events and Film. “With the addition of the youth dance showcase, spectacular light displays and expanded features this year, Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival will be one of the most memorable holiday traditions to attend.”

Additional highlights include a Ferris Wheel, live music, amusement rides, inflatables, family activities, road hockey, children’s crafts and cookie decorating at the Just Cakes Treat Zone located in the Holiday Market & Village Tent.

Surrey Tree Lighting takes place on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Surrey Civic Plaza. To allow for additional viewings of the light features, the festival will run an hour later from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and performance schedules visit www.surrey.ca/treelighting.

Like this: Like Loading...