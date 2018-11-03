Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns to Civic Plaza for 8th annual celebration

Free family event offers holiday market and lighting of 58-foot Christmas tree

Surrey, B.C. – Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate the start of the holiday season at the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival taking place Saturday, November 24 between noon and 7 p.m. at Surrey Civic Plaza. The lighting of the 58-foot tall Christmas tree—adorned with giant holiday decorations, lights and a star tree-topper—will be aired live on CTV Vancouver at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, the free annual community event will host a holiday market featuring local vendors and crafters, free photos with Santa, cookie decorating and a variety of family-friendly attractions. The Holiday Fun Zone on University Drive will offer food trucks and action-packed activities, including road hockey, soccer, inflatables and amusement rides.

“We are so pleased to once again partner with the City of Surrey to present the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, a great event that brings families and the community together to kick off the holiday season,” said Maureen Young, Director, Community Leadership at Coast Capital Savings. “Coast Capital Savings is excited to support this holiday tradition that aligns so well with our commitment to build a richer future for youth in our communities.”

In addition to free activities, attendees will be treated to free live musical performances and children’s entertainers. Urban gospel and R&B singer Warren Dean Flandez will be joined by a 10-piece choir to headline the Main Stage before and after the inaugural tree lighting. Additional performers include soul singer Dawn Pemberton, award winning children’s performer and songwriter Jessie Farrell, and indie soul-pop band Lovecoast. Holiday choirs will perform on the Tree Riser Stage, Snowflake Stage and in the City Centre Library.

The Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society will be on site collecting donations. For more information and performance schedules, including Santa’s arrival time, visit surrey.ca/treelighting.

