President Rodrigo Duterte remains the most trusted Philippine government official, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on January 8.

According to the survey, eight of 10 Filipinos say they trust Duterte and are satisfied with his performance.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the latest survey number “showed that our people are aware of and recognized the significant strides that the President undertook in his one year and a half month in office.”

“We assure our people that he will continue to discharge his duties with the nation’s interest foremost in his mind,” Roque said in a news briefing.

“With that, we call on everyone to put this appreciation into action by standing as one and helping the government as we continue to address the problem of poverty, illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption,” he added.

The survey taken in December showed Duterte’s overall approval at 80 percent and trust ratings at 82 percent.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd got a national approval score of 57 percent and a trust rating of 53 percent while Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had 42 percent approval rating and 37 trust rating.

In the same survey, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo got an approval rating of 59 percent and a trust rating of 58 percent.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno got the lowest approval and trust ratings.

Pulse Asia noted that among the top government officials, it was Sereno who received the highest disapproval and distrust ratings at 26 percent and 33, respectively.

In contrast, Filipinos are least inclined to disapprove of and distrust President Duterte (7 percent and 6 percent, respectively), it added.

The President posted the highest approval score in his bailiwick in Mindanao at 93 percent, followed by Visayas (86 percent), Manila (79 percent), and Luzon (72 percent).

He also obtained majority approval ratings in Class E (85 percent), Class D (79 percent), and Class ABC (77 percent).

Duterte secured the highest trust rating in Mindanao — 94 percent. It was followed by the Visayas, 86 percent, Manila, 79 percent, and Luzon, 74 percent.

Trust scores in Classes ABC, D, and E were also high at 78 percent, 80 percent, and 85 percent respectively.

